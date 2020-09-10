Data Intensity launches Oracle to Microsoft Safe-Switch

CHELMSFORD, England, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity today announced the launch of Safe-Switch, a life-cycle approach to migrating and managing Oracle applications and database platforms on Microsoft Azure. In response to the Oracle and Microsoft Cloud Interoperability Partnership announcement, Safe-Switch was created to help customers accelerate their consumption of heterogenous cloud adoption, with freedom of choice and seamless integration for Oracle and Microsoft workloads.

Safe-Switch: Strategizing Your Oracle to Azure Migration - Find out why Azure can handle and optimize your Oracle workloads and let us help you with your Oracle to Azure migration strategy using Safe-Switch. Related Documents View PDF Digital transformation is here. To stay competitive, many customers like you are migrating to the cloud — enabling rapid development releases, reducing complexity, and moving away from perpetualized vendor lock-in. Data Intensity's Azure Safe-Switch provides you with the ability and processes to migrate workloads in a safe and secure manner.

The Data Intensity Safe-Switch program is founded on 20 years of professional and managed services experience migrating, upgrading, and managing highly customized Oracle workloads across hybrid and multicloud architectures. As both an Oracle Platinum Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner, Data Intensity has successfully executed more than 300 workload migrations.

"One challenge many customers face is bridging the skill-set gaps associated with deep Oracle knowledge and Microsoft Azure reference architectures to accurately migrate workloads to improve cost, service capabilities, and agility," said Phil LaForge, President and CEO of Data Intensity.

The Safe-Switch Discovery Workshop is the first step toward identifying, prioritizing, and migrating Oracle workloads for the right cloud delivery model. Safe-Switch customers can benefit from a prescriptive roadmap that covers Oracle license compliance, fault-tolerant application performance architectures, secure Azure cloud reference mapped to a combined migration strategy, and managed services bundle.

"From start to finish, Data Intensity was highly professional; the design phase through to go-live ran smoothly and efficiently," said Alan Horne, Team Lead for Cory Brothers. "A deep knowledge of both Oracle and Azure enabled the project to be successful."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. said, "Customers can receive decades of enterprise expertise in workload migration across multiple cloud platforms from veteran MSP partner Data Intensity, with its strong partner credentials. The Data Intensity Safe-Switch program gives enterprise customers the confidence to maximize their cloud adoption."

Data Intensity is currently providing a fixed-price Azure Safe-Switch Discovery Workshop, which includes a series of collaborative, data-driven assessments to provide a prescriptive migration road-map based on standardized methodologies. Data Intensity's Safe-Switch complements the Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework by providing businesses with the ability and processes to migrate workloads in a safe and secure manner.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity, a trusted managed services provider, delivers business transformative solutions and services tailored to help our customers succeed in a hybrid, multicloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services target the technologies and platforms that power our customers' business transformations—from front-end strategy and design, to implementation and migration, to ongoing support and operation—all from a single provider. Customers choose us—and stay with us—because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multicloud investments to drive faster time-to-value.

Data Intensity is an Oracle Platinum partner and a Microsoft Gold partner for multiple cloud and database platforms and applications.

