DATA INTENSITY NAMED AS FOUNDING PARTNER OF ORACLE'S VENDOR SOFTWARE ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

Data Intensity

05 Feb, 2024, 09:49 ET

New service helps Oracle clients improve licensing compliance

COVINGTON, Ky., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, an Oracle Strategic Cloud MSP partner and global leader in Oracle managed cloud services and solutions, announced today its completion of qualifications as a partner in the new Oracle Global Licensing and Advisory Services (GLAS) Software Asset Management program.

The Oracle SAM Program allows Oracle customers to proactively manage their Oracle license entitlements, align licenses with their current business needs and future roadmaps, and maximize ROI on their Oracle investments. The Oracle SAM Program partner designation informs clients that Data Intensity is not only trusted to identify optimization opportunities, but that Data Intensity has qualified Oracle experts to assist in their future use of Oracle products, whether on-premises or in the public cloud.

Data Intensity has already achieved the Software Asset Management Expertise for Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware, and Oracle E-Business Suite in North America, with expansion in the coming weeks into Western Europe and Australia/New Zealand.

"We've helped customers manage over two billion USD in software and hardware assets to ensure proper Oracle licensing and cost optimization over the last 15 years," said Paul Buckley, Global VP of Software License Solutions at Data Intensity. "The SAM Program aligns perfectly with Data Intensity's goal to always ensure clients are maximizing their Oracle investments."

As part of its License Management as a Service (LMaaS) offering, Data Intensity will provide a full Effective License Position to determine entitlement versus usage of the Oracle Technology and Application software in an organization, then help bring them into and maintain license compliance across all products. While a single, one-time license review is a great first step, an ongoing LMaaS subscription is best to ensure the customer is properly licensed on an ongoing basis.

"LiDestri Foods has relied on Data Intensity for Oracle software asset management services since 2020," said Andrew Finkel, Oracle Development Manager of LiDestri Foods. "Leveraging Data Intensity as our Software Asset Management (SAM) provider has been a great partnership. Their team is easy to work with and their expertise surrounding all things Oracle has been a great reassurance. We are extremely satisfied with Data Intensity's License Management services and strongly recommend them to others."

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is an industry-leading Oracle cloud managed services provider (MSP) delivering world-class managed services for the complex lifecycle of Oracle-powered workloads. Recognized as an Oracle strategic MSP partner, Data Intensity provides full-stack, SLA–backed, technical and functional application support services on any cloud. The company's unique differentiation future-proofs investments in Oracle technologies and applications—from effective license position assessments to cloud-independent migration services, to 24/7 technical operational managed services and functional adaptation of Oracle E-Business Suite—to optimally power businesses of any size.

Visit www.dataintensity.com to learn more about Data Intensity products and services.

About the Oracle VSAM Program

The Oracle GLAS Software Asset Management (SAM) Program is an opt-in offering designed to help customers to build confidence in their purchasing and deployment decisions and help customers to determine whether they are aligned with Oracle's licensing requirements.

With this program Oracle leverages its partner community to promote proactive license management and it redefines the conversation about license deployment and software usage.

SOURCE Data Intensity

