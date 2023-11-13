Data Kindness Commemorates World Kindness Day

Data Kindness

13 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Launches New Platform to Empower Communities and Businesses through Data

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Kindness, a visionary in data empowerment, celebrates World Kindness Day on November 13, 2023. With a commitment to converting data into value for individuals and businesses, the primary emphasis is on creating a positive impact and giving back to the community. With a technology and data platform designed for versatility, Data Kindness is at the forefront of making big data accessible for all, underpinning business growth and community development.

Data Kindness is a movement redefining how big data creates value. Customized data solutions empower corporate growth and community enrichment, catalyzing innovation and prosperity.

"We're on a mission to make data the currency of expansion for all," says Aaron Lewis, Founding Member at Data Kindness. "Our platform builds data solutions for your success at affordable prices."

Data Kindness makes community impact a central focus by allocating 53% of its profits to non-profits selected by customers, underscoring a commitment to prioritizing positive change over maximizing profit.

Explore Data Kindness's platform. Visit www.datakindness.com to learn more about the platform, the team's mission, and discover how data can fuel your ambitions.

Data Kindness, a Phoenix-based data innovator, offers accessible, flexible data solutions for individual and collective advancement.

Contact Information:
Aaron Lewis
Founding Member
Data Kindness
Phoenix, AZ
Phone: 602.833.1314
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.datakindness.com
FB: https://www.facebook.com/DataKindness/
LI: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datakindness/about/

On this World Kindness Day, Data Kindness reaffirms its vision for a future where data is the bedrock of wealth creation for businesses and the catalyst for community empowerment.

SOURCE Data Kindness

