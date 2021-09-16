Data Lakes Markets, 2027 - Market Timelines & Technology Roadmaps & Market and Product Life Cycle Analysis
Sep 16, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Lakes Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Solutions (Data Discovery, Data Integration and Management), Services, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.
This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Data Lakes Market by component in detail, segmenting the market as solutions and services. Further solutions are segmented into data discovery, data integration and management, data lake analytics and data visualization. Services segment includes managed services and professional services.
The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Data Lakes Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.
The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field.
This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.
Major players in Data Lakes Market Capegemini, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Hitachi, SAS Institute, EMC Corporation, Zaloni, Cloudera, Teradata, Atos, AWS, IBM, Temenos, Informatica, Zaloni, Koverse, HPE, Cazena, Infoworks.io, Snowflake, Dremio, TCS and Exacaster among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION
2.1. Key Takeaways
2.2. Report Description
2.3. Market Scope & Definition
2.4. Stakeholders
2.5. Research Methodology
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Industry Segmentation
3.2. Market Trends Analysis
3.3. Major Funding & Investments
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis
4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DATA LAKES MARKET
4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Component
4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Deployment Mode
4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Organization Size
4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Business Function
4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Vertical
4.6. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region
5. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY COMPONENT
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Solutions
5.2.1. Data Discovery
5.2.2. Data Integration and Management
5.2.3. Data Lake Analytics
5.2.4. Data Visualization
5.3. Services
5.3.1. Managed Services
5.3.2. Professional Services
5.3.2.1. Consulting
5.3.2.2. Support and Maintenance
5.3.2.3. System Integration and Deployment
6. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. On-premises
6.3. Cloud
7. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. SME's
7.3. Large Enterprises
8. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY BUSINESS FUNCTION
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Marketing
8.3. Sales
8.4. Operations
8.5. Finance
8.6. Human Resources
9. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY VERTICAL
9.1. Introduction
9.2. BFSI
9.3. Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.4. Manufacturing
9.5. IT & Telecom
9.6. Retail and eCommerce
9.7. Energy & Utilities
9.8. Media and Entertainment
9.9. Government
9.10. Others
10. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. U.S.
10.2.2. Canada
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Germany
10.3.2. U.K.
10.3.3. France
10.3.4. Rest of Europe
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. India
10.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific
10.5. Rest of the World
10.5.1. Middle East
10.5.2. Africa
10.5.3. Latin America
11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Top Companies Ranking
11.3. Market Share Analysis
11.4. Recent Developments
11.4.1. New Product Launch
11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
11.4.4. Rewards & Recognition
12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. Capegemini
12.2. Oracle Corporation
12.3. Microsoft Corp.
12.4. Hitachi
12.5. SAS Institute
12.6. EMC Corporation
12.7. Zaloni
12.8. Cloudera
12.9. Teradata
12.10. Atos
12.11. AWS
12.12. IBM
12.13. Temenos
12.14. Informatica
12.15. Koverse
12.16. HPE
12.17. Cazena
12.18. Infoworks.io
12.19. Snowflake
12.20. Dremio
12.21. TCS
12.22. Exacaster
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qns7xs
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article