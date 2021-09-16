Data Lakes Markets, 2027 - Market Timelines & Technology Roadmaps & Market and Product Life Cycle Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Lakes Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Solutions (Data Discovery, Data Integration and Management), Services, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.



This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Data Lakes Market by component in detail, segmenting the market as solutions and services. Further solutions are segmented into data discovery, data integration and management, data lake analytics and data visualization. Services segment includes managed services and professional services.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Data Lakes Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.

The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field.

This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in Data Lakes Market Capegemini, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Hitachi, SAS Institute, EMC Corporation, Zaloni, Cloudera, Teradata, Atos, AWS, IBM, Temenos, Informatica, Zaloni, Koverse, HPE, Cazena, Infoworks.io, Snowflake, Dremio, TCS and Exacaster among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DATA LAKES MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Component

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Deployment Mode

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Organization Size

4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Business Function

4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Vertical

4.6. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region



5. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. Data Discovery

5.2.2. Data Integration and Management

5.2.3. Data Lake Analytics

5.2.4. Data Visualization

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Managed Services

5.3.2. Professional Services

5.3.2.1. Consulting

5.3.2.2. Support and Maintenance

5.3.2.3. System Integration and Deployment



6. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. On-premises

6.3. Cloud



7. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. SME's

7.3. Large Enterprises



8. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY BUSINESS FUNCTION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Marketing

8.3. Sales

8.4. Operations

8.5. Finance

8.6. Human Resources



9. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY VERTICAL

9.1. Introduction

9.2. BFSI

9.3. Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.4. Manufacturing

9.5. IT & Telecom

9.6. Retail and eCommerce

9.7. Energy & Utilities

9.8. Media and Entertainment

9.9. Government

9.10. Others



10. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5. Rest of the World

10.5.1. Middle East

10.5.2. Africa

10.5.3. Latin America



11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Top Companies Ranking

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Recent Developments

11.4.1. New Product Launch

11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

11.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. Capegemini

12.2. Oracle Corporation

12.3. Microsoft Corp.

12.4. Hitachi

12.5. SAS Institute

12.6. EMC Corporation

12.7. Zaloni

12.8. Cloudera

12.9. Teradata

12.10. Atos

12.11. AWS

12.12. IBM

12.13. Temenos

12.14. Informatica

12.15. Koverse

12.16. HPE

12.17. Cazena

12.18. Infoworks.io

12.19. Snowflake

12.20. Dremio

12.21. TCS

12.22. Exacaster



