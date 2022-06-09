Data lineage and Algorithmic transparency the focus of Torch.AI's new general counsel Jennifer Utting

LEAWOOD, Kan., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing, is proud to announce that Jennifer Utting has recently joined the company as General Counsel. Utting plays a vital role as the company continues to experience a rising portfolio of customers, creating an increased demand for legal guidance and navigation through complex matters.

"Torch.AI is transforming the way data is utilized to improve every aspect of business, reduce risk exposure, and decrease vulnerabilities to hacks and data breaches," said Utting. "I'm excited to play a part in making that difference by bringing my technology and legal experience to the table. Our AI is the future, and I'm proud to be part of such an extraordinary team as we continue to revolutionize AI."

Utting holds over 20 years of experience as a corporate attorney in the healthcare information technology space. She joins the Torch.AI team after serving for five years as Vice President, Corporate Counsel at Netsmart Technologies, a healthcare software company. During her time there, she led a team responsible for the entirety of the company's contracts and legal services, and assisted on all other aspects of the business, including strategic client partnerships, compliance, consulting, finance, properties, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Netsmart Technologies, she served as Assistant General Counsel at WellSky, and spent 13 years as Corporate Counsel at Cerner Corporation.

Torch.AI continues to experience significant growth in both the commercial and public sectors from the adoption of its software platform, Nexus™. Nexus helps customers across a myriad of industries wrangle their complex data holdings and rapidly illuminate knowledge. Nexus further enables organizations to streamline its data architecture by eliminating the need for data replication. The addition of Utting provides advanced legal expertise for the company's mounting customer portfolio.

"As an AI focused software business adding more customers every day, we have high demand for strong legal guidance across a complex range," says Brian Weaver, Chairman and CEO of Torch.AI. "Jennifer's expertise working with high-growth and enterprise scale companies brings immense value to our team and our customers. We're proud to further strengthen our leadership team with the addition of Jennifer to ensure our expanding customer base is soundly strategic and responsible in all areas."

About Torch.AI

We make data easier to use. Torch.AI's Nexus™ platform changes the paradigm of data and digital workflows, forever solving core impediments caused by the ever-increasing volume and complexity of information. Customers enjoy a single unifying solution which begins by instantly deconstructing and describing any data, in real-time.

Purpose built for massively scaled, ultra-high-speed data processing, the platform comes equipped with security features, flexible data workloads, compliance capabilities, and drag and drop functionality that is unrivaled in today's technology landscape. The company's solutions have helped to fight fraud, secure information, make better decisions of trust, evolve operational capabilities, and create better customer experiences.

To learn more about the company's vision for unifying AI, visit the website at Torch.AI

