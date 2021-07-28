Data Logger Market Segmentation by Type and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc., AiM Tech Srl, Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Delphin Technology AG, Dickson Inc., Digitron Italia Srl, Keysight Technologies Inc., MadgeTech Inc., McLaren Group Ltd., and National Instruments Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Logger Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Logger Market is segmented as below:

Type

Stand-alone Systems



Automated Systems/modules

Market Landscape

Pressure



Power



Temperature



Humidity



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Data Logger Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the data logger market in Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry include Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc., AiM Tech Srl, Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Delphin Technology AG, Dickson Inc., Digitron Italia Srl, Keysight Technologies Inc., MadgeTech Inc., McLaren Group Ltd., and National Instruments Corp.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as regulations to ensure equal and safe supply of resources is likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as high capital investments for software solutions may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data logger market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Stand-alone systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automated systems/modules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Measurement

Market segments

Comparison by Measurement

Pressure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Temperature - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Humidity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Measurement

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc.

AiM Tech Srl

Ammonit Measurement GmbH

Delphin Technology AG

Dickson Inc.

Digitron Italia Srl

Keysight Technologies Inc.

MadgeTech Inc.

McLaren Group Ltd.

National Instruments Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

