Data Logger Market to record USD 1.82 Bn growth| Increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions to boost growth | Technavio

Vendor Landscape



The global data logger market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of vendors that provide several types of data loggers. During the forecast period, the competition in the market will further intensify along with technological innovations and strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Technavio identifies Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc., Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Delphin Technology AG, Dickson Inc., Digitron Italia Srl, Keysight Technologies Inc., MadgeTech Inc., National Instruments Corp., Signatrol Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions, regulations to ensure equal and safe supply of resources, and the dominance of the oil and gas industry in the application segment will offer immense growth opportunities, high capital investments for software solutions, increased price wars among vendors, and the emergence of low-grade and non-durable data loggers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data Logger Market 2020-2024: Segmentation



The global data logger market is segmented as below:

Type

Stand-alone Systems



Automated Systems/modules

The stand-alone systems segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing demand for stand-alone data logger systems from food and beverage, automotive, oil and gas, industrial, and water and wastewater management sectors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Measurement

Pressure



Power



Temperature



Humidity



Others

The pressure data logger segment dominated the global data logger market in 2021. The high dependency on pressure data loggers in oil and gas, aviation, and marine industries for safety and to maintain the efficiency of applications and processes is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America

51% of the market growth will originate from APAC. The growth of the automotive and electronics industry is one of the key factors driving the data logger market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data logger market report covers the following areas:

Data Logger Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis



We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data logger market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the data logger market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Data Logger Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist data logger market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data logger market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data logger market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data logger market vendors

Data Logger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc., Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Delphin Technology AG, Dickson Inc., Digitron Italia Srl, Keysight Technologies Inc., MadgeTech Inc., National Instruments Corp., Signatrol Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

