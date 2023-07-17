Data Loss Prevention Market to be Worth $9.33 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data loss prevention market size is expected to reach USD 9.33 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a recent report from Grand View Research, Inc. The data loss prevention (DLP) solution is a vital technology for building data protection measures. It typically includes features such as data discovery, policy enforcement, data classification, monitoring, and incident response. DLP software is deployed on-premises or in the cloud, depending on the needs of the organization. With the advancement in technology such as User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs), Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) in combination with DLP solutions organizations aim to improve data security capabilities, reduce risks, and ensure the safety, integrity, and accessibility of sensitive data.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The endpoint DLP segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. Endpoint DLP solutions offer organizations greater visibility into the data transfer process and endpoint user activity. They provide centralized control interfaces for tracking and implementing data security policies across multiple devices.

The managed security services segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. Managed security service providers utilize security analytics and reporting solutions to gain valuable insights from DLP data. They generate insights on incident trends, policy violations, and user behavior patterns, providing organizations with vital information.

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. Cloud-based DLP solutions prevent unauthorized access, data leakage, and data theft. Huge volumes of private data, including financial records, intellectual property, and consumer information, are handled via cloud systems which helps organizations to maintain control over data.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to observe a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. DLP solutions for SMEs provide faster setup, user-friendly interfaces, and economical pricing models. These solutions are scalable and can be adjusted to SMEs' specific needs and budgets, ensuring effective data protection while minimizing resource requirements.

The policy, standards and procedures segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period. Policy standards and regulatory scrutiny play a crucial role which helps in mitigating malicious attacks. A data loss prevention policy is essential to comply with reporting facts and data regulation in compliance audits.

The manufacturing segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. Manufacturing companies employ a huge number of individuals that work with sensitive data on a regular basis. DLP solutions enforce data handling policies, prohibit illegal data transfers or downloads, and detect suspicious or unauthorized employee access attempts.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.6% from 2023 to 2030. Due to its massive population, expanding economies, and substantial digital infrastructure, the Asia Pacific region is a prominent target for cybercriminals. Ransomware, phishing attacks, and insider threats pose serious concerns to organizations in the region. DLP aids in the detection and prevention of these threats by monitoring data flows, analyzing user behavior, and performing risk-mitigation rules.

Read 120-page market research report, "Data Loss Prevention Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Software (Network DLP, Endpoint DLP), By Services, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Data Loss Prevention Market Growth & Trends

The increased use of cloud computing creates new difficulties in protecting data stored on cloud environments. Organizations indulge in enforcing policies, keeping track of data access, and stopping data leakage within cloud platforms with the use of DLP solutions designed particularly for cloud services. Remote work culture and the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend have raised the attack surface and the danger of data loss. Data loss prevention (DLP) solutions assist organizations in monitoring and controlling data movement across remote endpoints, ensuring data security in a distributed work environment.

Moreover, the advancement in mobile centric environment the portability and connection of mobile devices present data security problems. Organizations require DLP solutions that are tailored to mobile settings and offer features such secure content sharing on mobile platforms, mobile application security, and data loss prevention for mobile devices. DLP solutions aid organizations in achieving data security compliance and legal requirements. They offer means for enforcing security standards that are compliant with industry rules and data protection laws. DLP solutions assist organizations to maintain a safe data environment while avoiding potential legal and financial consequences by offering compliance and security.

Furthermore, DLP solutions are expected to change and incorporate quantum-resistant encryption techniques as quantum computing technology expands. Quantum-safe DLP ensures data security even in the presence of powerful quantum computers with the ability to eliminate conventional encryption methods. DLP will include technological developments such as machine learning, AI, cloud security, and privacy-enhancing approaches in the forecasted period. DLP solutions will continue to play a crucial role in protecting sensitive data and ensuring data security in the digital era by adapting to meet new challenges.

Data Loss Prevention Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.27 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 9.33 billion Growth rate CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Data Loss Prevention Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data loss prevention market based on software, services, deployment, enterprise size, application, end-use, and region

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market - Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Network DLP

Endpoint DLP

Data Center/Storage based DLP

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market - Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Managed Security Services

Consulting Services

Others

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Small And Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Encryption

Centralized Management

Policy, Standards and Procedures

Web, and Email Protection

Cloud Storage

Incident Response and Workflow Management

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and Logistics

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in Data Loss Prevention Market

BlackBerry

Broadcom, Inc.

CheckPoint

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems

CrowdStrike

Digital Guardian Inc.

IBM

Mcafee LLC

Microsoft

proofprint

SAP SE

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro

VMware, Inc

Enterprise Data Management Market - The global enterprise data management market size is anticipated to reach USD 221.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. An increased use of data quality tools for data management, a surge in cloud deployment for master data management, and rising need for compliance are key driving factors for the growth of the industry. Enterprise data management solutions help in ensuring that the data is highly secured and protected against data loss. Given the rising instances of data breaches, companies not being alert enough to safeguard their assets could be exposed to data threats and may end up with data breaches, tarnished reputations, and financial losses. These factors are driving the adoption of EDM solutions. These solutions help organizations in ensuring that all types of data are organized and easily accessible for future use.

- The global data pipeline tools market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of various technologies, such as AI-based applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and initiatives for ultra-low latency are expected to create growth opportunities for data pipeline tools and services globally. According to the IBM Global Adoption AI Index 2022 report, 35.0% of the firms reported that they have been using AI in their business operations. Data Center Interconnect Market - The global data center interconnects market size is expected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The emphasis by the data center providers on latency, throughput, streamlined operations, intelligence, security, and maintenance is expected to drive the growth of the industry during the forecast period. The growing need to reduce the number of hops, and subsequently, the points of failure while routing the internet traffic is also expected to drive the demand for the market over the forecast period.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.