Data Loss Prevention Market to grow by USD 6.03 Billion by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Dell Technologies Inc, Digital Guardian Inc, GTB Technologies Inc. - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Loss Prevention Market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CoSoSys Srl, Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Guardian Inc., Forcepoint LLC, GTB Technologies Inc., HelpSystems LLC, InfoWatch, Jive Software, McAfee Corp., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., SearchInform Ltd., Somansa Technologies Inc., Spirion LLC, Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., and Zecurion Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as PowerProtect DD and Integrated Data Protection Appliance.

Digital Guardian Inc.: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as Endpoint DLP.

Forcepoint LLC: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as Drip DLP, Cloud, Native remediation, and Fingerprinting.

GTB Technologies Inc.: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as Cloud data protection and Endpoint data protection.

HelpSystems LLC: The company offers data loss prevention solutions such as Clearswift to minimize the false positive

Data Loss Prevention Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 40% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the cloud-based category led the growth under the deployment segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

By Deployment

Cloud-based



Cloud-based DLP solutions are intended to protect organizations that have adopted cloud storage in order to solve business demands more efficiently and quickly by ensuring that sensitive data is encrypted before being transmitted to the cloud and is only sent to authorized cloud applications.





Furthermore, cloud-based DLP enables businesses to extend their DLP policies to the cloud in order to protect data loss from malevolent insiders or hackers. Because of the growing amount of data breaches in the cloud, the average cost of a data breach is rising, driving up demand for cloud-based DLP solutions.



On-premise

By Geography

North America



North America will account for 40% of market growth. The United States is the most critical market in North America for data loss prevention. The market in this area will expand at a slower pace than the market in APAC. Increased investment by DLP providers from European countries would aid the expansion of the data loss prevention market in North America during the projected period.

will account for 40% of market growth. is the most critical market in for data loss prevention. The market in this area will expand at a slower pace than the market in APAC. Increased investment by DLP providers from European countries would aid the expansion of the data loss prevention market in during the projected period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Data Loss Prevention Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data loss prevention market report covers the following areas:

One of the main factors boosting the expansion of the data loss prevention (DLP) industry is the rising use of the cloud for data storage. Another major trend boosting market growth is using IT analytics to avoid data loss. But the factors impeding the data loss prevention (DLP) market's growth is problems with the deployment of DLP solutions.

Data Loss Prevention Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist data loss prevention market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data loss prevention market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data loss prevention market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data loss prevention market, vendors

Data Loss Prevention Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $6.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CoSoSys Srl, Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Guardian Inc., Forcepoint LLC, GTB Technologies Inc., HelpSystems LLC, InfoWatch, Jive Software, McAfee Corp., Open Text Corp., Proofpoint Inc., SearchInform Ltd., Somansa Technologies Inc., Spirion LLC, Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., and Zecurion Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

