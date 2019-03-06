Data Management Challenges Cost Organizations $2 Million a Year, Reveals Veritas Research

However, the Value of Data study, conducted by Vanson Bourne for Veritas, surveyed 1,500 IT decision makers and data managers across 15 countries, and reveals that data management challenges are having a severe impact on employee efficiency, productivity and the profitability of businesses around the world. On average, employees lose two hours a day searching for data, resulting in a 16 percent drop in workforce efficiency.

Conversely, organizations that invest in effective day-to-day management of their data have reported cost savings and better employee productivity as a result. Seven in ten (70 percent) say they have reduced costs, while over two-thirds (69 percent) say their employees are now empowered to be more productive.

"The exponential growth of data can create significant opportunities for organizations that use it intelligently. Unfortunately, most organizations waste precious resources searching for useful, and potentially business-critical, data in disjointed IT ecosystems," said Jyothi Swaroop, vice president, Product & Solutions, Veritas. "Companies that invest in looking after their most important digital asset – their data – will achieve heightened employee efficiency and productivity, therefore gaining a valuable competitive advantage."

Data challenges = missed opportunities and lost revenue

Beyond productivity challenges, the wider consequences of poor data management can cripple organizations. Almost all (97 percent) of the global organizations surveyed believe they have missed valuable opportunities as a result of ineffective data management. In fact, over a third (35 percent) admit to losing out on new revenue opportunities while two in five (39 percent) say their data challenges have caused an increase in operating costs.

Alarmingly, respondents estimate that their organization loses over $2 million a year due to challenges faced with managing their data.

Companies that fail to address their data management issues also risk significant longer term damage to their business. Those surveyed say their challenges with managing data mean their ability to make strategic decisions is hindered (38 percent), they're less agile (35 percent) and unable to compete successfully in the market (29 percent). Over a quarter (27 percent) are more vulnerable to data security threats, and 25 percent have experienced customer dissatisfaction.

"Many organizations continue to face daily uncertainty over where their data is located and whether it is even protected. Unless addressed, the result will be compromised agility, exposure to security threats, plummeting productivity and lethargic decision making at even the highest of levels," added Swaroop. "In order to flourish in today's digital economy, businesses must implement solutions that empower employees with complete visibility and control of their entire data estate. Only then will they be able to identify and action areas of risk and opportunity, unlocking the true value of their data."

Learn more about the key findings of this report and how Veritas can help global organizations harness the power of their data here. For more information on implementing a centralized data management strategy, visit www.veritas.com.

Methodology

A total of 1,500 IT decision makers and data managers were interviewed in October and November across the US, the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, the UAE, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

About Vanson Bourne

Vanson Bourne is an independent specialist in market research for the technology sector. Our reputation for robust and credible research-based analysis, is founded upon rigorous research principles and our ability to seek the opinions of senior decision makers across technical and business functions, in all business sectors and all major markets. For more information, visit www.vansonbourne.com.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in enterprise data management – our software and solutions help organizations protect their mission-critical data. Tens of thousands of businesses, including 97% of Fortune 100 companies, rely on us every day to back up and recover their data, keep it secure and available, to guard against failure and achieve regulatory compliance. In today's digital economy, Veritas delivers technology that helps organizations reduce risks and capitalize on their most important digital asset – their data. Learn more at www.veritas.com or follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

PR Contacts

US Contact

Text 100

Sami Asiri 415-593-8447

Veritas@text100.com

EMEA Contact

Veritas Technologies

James Blamey +44 7467 688263

james.blamey@veritas.com

APJ Contact

Veritas Technologies

Ban Leng Neo +65 98295801

banleng.neo@veritas.com

SOURCE Veritas Technologies

Related Links

http://www.veritas.com

