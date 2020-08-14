Data Masons EDI Named Category Leader by GetApp

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Masons is pleased to announce that its leading EDI solution was named a 2020 Category Leader for EDI software by GetApp, ranking in the top out of all listed solutions. Category Leaders are designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them. "Our customers have high standards due to the high-stakes nature of EDI needs, and we are pleased that our company and employees have risen to our users' expectations and earned such high marks. It's truly a testament to the value of our offering," says Fiona Beckstrom, Director of Customer Success.

Category Leaders are published on GetApp, the recommendation engine SMBs need to make the right software choice. Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. The list of Category Leaders for EDI software is available at https://www.getapp.com/it-management-software/electronic-data-interchange-edi/category-leaders.

Each year, GetApp ranks the leading business apps based on popular categories to help professionals gather impartial experiences from current customers to assist in their software selection. The information includes unbiased, data-driven rankings, a breakdown of key factors, comparisons, and app scores. App scores are determined by 5 factors, worth 20 points each, for a possible total of 100. Data Masons scored 96 points out of 100.

About Data Masons

Since 1996 Data Masons has been delivering on its EDI Made Simple® promise by providing a cloud-based and on-premise EDI platform that integrates any partner or external system into ERP platforms with zero ERP customizations. Data Masons is the leading EDI solution provider for companies using Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics AX, Dynamics GP, Dynamics NAV, Acumatica, Macola and SAP. Data Masons EDI's product flexibility and Data Masons' expert service options have made it the ideal partner to deliver high-performance business-document integration. Data Masons is a privately held company headquartered in Sarasota, FL USA, with international offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Sydney, Australia.

GetApp Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.

