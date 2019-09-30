Data Masons EDI Now Tested and Fully Compatible With Dynamics 365 2019 Release Wave 2

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Masons Software, LLC, the leading provider of Microsoft Certified EDI and XML solutions for Microsoft Dynamics, announced the availability of an advanced EDI eCommerce solution for the upcoming release wave 2 for Dynamics 365.

Data Masons' EDI platform is Certified for Microsoft Dynamics AX and Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations. The solution enables companies to connect their entire value chain into the Dynamics platform without invasive customizations.

Data Masons' Director of Application Development, Steve Massey states, "We are pleased that we were able to validate compatibility with Microsoft's upcoming wave release plan for Dynamics 365. With this verification, we are able to assure our customers that their business processes will not be affected by the update. As a result, our customers can benefit from the extensive improvements in this Dynamics release along with uninterrupted EDI processing."

Data Masons will be presenting their cloud-based platform at the Dynamic Communities Summit at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL Oct. 15 – 18, 2019. Conference attendees can visit Booth 1115 and also attend live presentations of the solution's capabilities on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. and Thursday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.

About Data Masons

Data Masons specializes in EDI Made Simple® for Microsoft Dynamics customers by offering advanced, turnkey EDI & eCommerce integration solutions. Certified for Microsoft Dynamics, Data Masons EDI provides a proven EDI processing platform with seamless integration to all Dynamics ERP platforms. Data Masons helps companies achieve digital transformation by seamlessly integrating their entire Value Chain without disruptive embedded ERP customizations. Data Masons' extensive Dynamics ERP knowledge accelerates EDI implementations and Dynamics upgrades. Widely regarded as the leading EDI Integration Partner in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, Data Masons EDI is the winning choice for more than 1,500 Organizations. Learn more at www.datamasons.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Cook

Data Masons Software

Phone: 941-347-4781

Email: Rachel.cook@datamasons.com

