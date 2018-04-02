Data Masons is Pleased to Sponsor Macola Evolve in 2018

SARASOTA, Fla., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Masons Software, LLC, a leading provider of Integrated EDI and XML solutions for Macola customers, announces its sponsorship of Macola Evolve 2018, April 3-5, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois. Macola Evolve is Macola's customer event where attendees can learn about the direction and strategy of their solutions and acquire knowledge and training to get the most value from their Macola investment.

"It's an interesting time in American history. The rapid return of manufacturing to America creates a great opportunity for the tech world, including the Macola community. This theme will take center stage at Evolve 2018 and ultimately set the stage for many conversations about how ERP and other business-critical technologies, like EDI, can support these businesses," shared Glenn McPeak, Principal, Data Masons Software. "We look forward to sharing our knowledge about EDI and the operational benefits of a fully-integrated supply chain with both growing and well-established companies."

Data Masons' Vantage Point EDI for Macola solution integrates with Macola 10 and earlier versions to solve critical EDI business challenges that impact day-to-day business operations. Through tight ERP integration, comprehensive automation of key EDI processes and predictable ownership costs, Data Masons delivers an EDI solution that enables customers to realize increased operational efficiencies and significant cost-savings. Combined with Data Masons' compliance management services, the company helps Macola customers turn EDI from a requirement into a competitive advantage.

Data Masons will exhibit in the Solution Center at Booth #14 where attendees can learn more about Data Masons' fully-automated Vantage Point EDI for Macola solution. Vantage Point EDI gives Macola users the ability to connect their entire supply chain by seamlessly integrating their EDI transactions into and out-of Macola.

Since 1996 Data Masons has specialized in EDI Made Simple®, offering advanced, turnkey EDI & XML solutions for Macola customers. Data Masons' Vantage Point EDI solution provides a complete EDI processing platform that enables users to become more competitive through tight EDI integration and ongoing compliance – all without the need for expensive and disruptive ERP platform customization. Data Masons' compliance services, product flexibility, extensive EDI and ERP integration knowledge, and partner-driven experience have made Vantage Point EDI the winning choice for high-performance business document integration at more than 1,000 customers. Additional information about Data Masons and its solutions is available at http://www.datamasons.com

