Data Masons Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Masons, a Microsoft One Commercial Partner and EDI innovator, today announced the availability of Data Masons EDI on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Data Masons is one of the first EDI vendors to integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the only EDI company to gain Microsoft Certification for Dynamics 365. Through digital transformation, Data Masons EDI electronically integrates the entire value chain without human involvement except when business decisions are needed. This "management by exception" model accelerates business performance by enabling personnel to focus on growing the business' value. Data Masons EDI supports tight integration and seamless user experience inside Dynamics 365 ERP platforms without customizations that are problematic with Embedded Solutions. Businesses receive comprehensive expert services, complete with mapping and unlimited transaction integrations from Data Masons' platform. Data Masons is a leading EDI solution provider for companies using ERP platforms including Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics AX, Dynamics GP and Dynamics NAV.

"With Data Masons EDI available on the Microsoft AppSource, customers can easily find us and begin working on their EDI projects," said Molly Kelly, Vice President of Operations with Data Masons. "As a Microsoft certified partner, being available through Microsoft AppSource is essential."

Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, Microsoft AppSource Product Marketing for Microsoft Corp., said, "We're happy to welcome Data Masons to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Data Masons EDI from Data Masons to help customers meet their needs faster."

About Data Masons Software

Data Masons delivers EDI Made Simple® by providing cloud-based and on-premise EDI solutions that deliver immediate value through simplified setup, advanced capabilities and expert service. Data Masons' product flexibility and professional service offering have made it the ideal partner to deliver scalable business document integration at more than 1,500 global enterprise customers. Data Masons is a privately held company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA, and with locations in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Manila, Philippines, and Sydney, Australia. Additional information about Data Masons and its solutions is available at http://www.datamasons.com.

For more information, press only:

Rachel Cook

Data Masons Software

Phone: 941-347-4781

Email: Rachel.cook@datamasons.com

Related Images

data-masons-logo.jpg

Data Masons Logo

Data Masons has been providing EDI solutions to Microsoft Dynamics users for over 20 years.

Related Links

Data Masons

Microsoft AppSource

SOURCE Data Masons

Related Links

http://www.datamasons.com

