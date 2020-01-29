Data Masons Promotes Two Key Executives

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Masons, a Microsoft One Commercial Partner and EDI innovator, has positioned itself to remain an industry leader in cloud-based EDI solutions while developing new features for its industry-leading Data Masons EDI technology. Data Masons is coming off one of the most successful years in its history, aided by the 2019 promotion of two key executives: Vice President of Operations Molly Kelly and Vice President of Development Steve Massey. Under the leadership of Ms. Kelly, Mr. Massey and CEO Glenn McPeak, the Company streamlined operations, tightened development cycles, doubled the company's workforce, increased revenue by more than 130 percent, and produced double-digit YOY profitability — all while increasing customer satisfaction and maintaining a 98-percent client retention rate.

"We are expecting 2020 to be the year large organizations move away from embedded EDI solutions and embrace tightly integrated and loosely coupled cloud EDI solutions," says Data Masons CEO Glenn McPeak. "Cloud EDI adoption enables customers to digitally transform their entire value chain and yield significant improvements."

Data Masons is ready to move enterprises from challenged embedded EDI solutions to Data Masons EDI (formerly known as Vantage Point) a 100 percent cloud - browser based platform. Data Masons EDI has advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication, and supports multi-tenant deployment, which significantly lowers operating costs. Data Masons EDI delivers tighter ERP integration, with one-click access to EDI data without invasive ERP customizations.

Customers running Vantage Point will still be able to benefit from Data Masons cloud technology thanks to a new cloud-connection solution that will support on-premise ERP solutions with Data Masons EDI running in the Data Masons Cloud.

The new Data Masons EDI cloud solution also offers a new pricing model that greatly simplifies the purchase and deployment of the system. Existing Data Masons customers moving to the pricing model in 2020 will have all upfront costs waived.

Since 1996 Data Masons has specialized in EDI Made Simple®, offering cloud-based and on-premise EDI solutions that can integrate with any partner or platform in a secure environment with no customizations. It is a leading EDI solution provider for companies using ERP platforms including Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics AX, Dynamics GP and Dynamics NAV. Data Masons' product flexibility and expert service options have made it the ideal partner to deliver high-performance business-document integration, with more than 1,500 global customers, including FILA, The Hershey Company, Brevell, Shopbop (a subsidiary of Amazon), Citizen Watch, Zippo, and more. Data Masons is a privately held company headquartered in Sarasota, FL, with international offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Sydney, Australia. Datamasons.com.

