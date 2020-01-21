Data Masons Unveils Expanded EDI Cloud Strategy

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Masons, a Microsoft One Commercial Partner and EDI innovator, today shares its strategy across its EDI product line for the next generation on the cloud for the new year. The increasing adoption of cloud-based Microsoft ERP platforms affords new opportunities for advanced integration and business process optimization. As one of the first EDI vendors to integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the only EDI company to gain Microsoft Certification for Dynamics, Data Masons is rapidly expanding its capabilities with the latest release of its tightly integrated and loosely coupled cloud-based platform - Data Masons EDI.

"We see many enterprises shifting their focus to cloud-based Microsoft ERP systems to digitally transform their business," said Molly Kelly, VP of Operations at Data Masons. "Data Masons' cloud-based EDI platform is the perfect vehicle to drive transformation by enabling companies to redeploy personnel from mundane data entry tasks to efforts that drive increased business value. Data Masons enables business stakeholders to focus on their core business rather than EDI compliance and integration."

A well-devised cloud-based EDI solution helps companies to on-board trading partners without requiring internal IT resources so that those resources can drive other high-priority initiatives. Furthermore, Data Masons EDI bolsters digital transformation by electronically integrating the entire value chain without human involvement except when needed in a "management by exception" model. Importantly, Data Masons does not introduce embedded customizations into the Dynamics 365 ERP platforms that can complicate or inhibit the adoption of new Dynamics 365 releases. Businesses can expect comprehensive services, complete with mapping and unlimited transaction integrations from Data Masons' software.

AROP, an Antwerp, Belgium based production company, partnered with Data Masons to win a contract with a large German Car Manufacturer that requires vendors to operate their supply chain electronically through EDI Integration. "Data Masons has enabled AROP to connect directly from our customer's ERP system into our Dynamics 365 ERP platform. Their solution has allowed us to streamline our entire workflow with our customer, which would be impossible to do manually," said Maarten Delbon, IT Manager.

Data Masons' expanded EDI cloud strategy increases value by providing flexible licensing options that better align value to costs. The platform delivers value more quickly, is less expensive to deploy, and provides standardized integration supported by Dynamics 365 ERP experts in the cloud. Finally, it supports tight integration and seamless user experience inside Dynamics 365 without invasive customizations.

Through innovative technology, cost-effective compliance management, and expert EDI to ERP integration service, Data Masons' solutions are available for the cloud, managed services, and on-site integration. Data Masons EDI is the standard for companies using ERP platforms including Dynamics 365, Dynamics AX, Dynamics GP, Dynamics NAV, and Macola.

Additional information about Data Masons and its solutions is available at http://www.datamasons.com

