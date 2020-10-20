Data Masons Unveils Next-Generation Website With Enhanced Capabilities and User Experience to Highlight the Growth in Service Offerings

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Masons, an expert in cloud-based solutions that manages data transformation and integration into ERP platforms and other business systems, is proud to announce the launch of its new website. Designed to offer a prominent and user-friendly browsing experience for prospective customers in their information-gathering stage, the site displays pertinent information and resources while being intuitive for the user.

It is a new growth period for Data Masons and the website redesign is a milestone marking the customer-centered efforts the company has focused on. Additionally, the purpose is to provide its current customers and partners with the most accurate, up-to-date information on the full product portfolio and comprehensive services an optimized ERP's transactional framework can offer.

Data Masons is showing strong momentum in progress and innovation this year despite COVID-19 disruption. It has successfully achieved record growth while increasing customer satisfaction. The recently launched website celebrates this growth and is also a new starting point for the company. Looking forward, Data Masons is excited to see opportunity abounding and will stay committed to serving valued customers and partners with top-quality products and excellent services.

For more information on Data Masons and to view the new site, please visit http://datamasons.com .

About Data Masons

Data Masons is a privately held company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, offering a cloud-based solution that manages data transformation and integration into ERP platforms and other business systems. Embedded customization is not required in ERP to achieve tight integration and specialists deliver implantation, managed services, managed compliance, and issue resolution to unburden IT teams. The platform is the only solution an enterprise requires for connecting all its business systems and supply chain. Data Masons supports any data format, data transport method or API integration and is the leading EDI solution provider for companies using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics AX, Dynamics GP, Dynamics NAV, Macola & Acumatica.

Media Contact:

Rachel Cook

Phone: 941-347-4781

Email: [email protected]

