Data Meaning and First Mile Announce Strategic Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla. and NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Meaning and First Mile are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Data Meaning's industry-leading analytics consulting services with First Mile's Data Governance & Data Management expertise.

With data playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of analytics solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The Data Meaning-First Mile partnership brings together deep skills in data management, data governance, data strategy, technology deployment, and organizational change management to guide clients through successful transformations.

"The Data Meaning-First Mile partnership is a powerful combination. Data Meaning's understanding of complex analytics solutions, its deep data engineering expertise, and agile, collaborative approach is uniquely complementary to the heavy focus that First Mile applies to data organization and enablement principles. We believe this alliance completes the end-to-end analytics journey, strengthening Data Meaning's lineup of industry-leading BI solutions," said James Nanscawen, First Mile's Founder. "With three delivery centers in Brazil and India, along with close-to-client remote locations in North America and the added capabilities of over 11 strategic technology partnerships, this partnership will allow us to drive far more business impact for our clients."

"Partnering with First Mile to deliver thought leadership in the Data Management and Data Governance domains will allow us to provide the very best business, program and portfolio strategies on which we'll conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative enterprise and digital analytics solutions," said Marvin Mayorga, Data Meaning Co-Founder. "Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of analytics transformations and place our clients on the best path for success in the new analytics business landscape."

As an indication of their commitment to the partnership, Data Meaning has named James Nanscawen Director, Data Governance, at Data Meaning.

