Data Monetization Market to grow by USD 8.03 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by widespread adoption and AI-driven market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global data monetization market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.03 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% during the forecast period. High adoption of data monetization by various end-users is driving market growth, with a trend towards digital transformation of business. However, data privacy and regulatory compliance poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture Plc, Adastra Group, Alphabet Inc., Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., Dawex Systems., Emu Analytics Ltd., Enea AB, Equinix Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ness Technologies Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Thales Group, and Viavi Solutions Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global data monetization market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Solution and Service), Platform (BFSI, E-commerce and retail, Media and entertainment, Manufacturing, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adastra Group, Alphabet Inc., Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., Dawex Systems., Emu Analytics Ltd., Enea AB, Equinix Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ness Technologies Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Thales Group, and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Data Monetization Market is booming as businesses seek new ways to leverage their data for profit. This trend is driven by advances in technology like AI, IoT, machine learning, and deep learning, which enable better Business Intelligence (BI) and Big Data analytics. Enterprises are using data monetization tools to transform customer experience, improve sales and marketing, and enhance finance operations. IT professionals focus on data structures and quality to ensure market ecosystem success. The Tools segment includes direct and indirect monetization processes, with large enterprises and SMEs in various industries like telecommunication, healthcare, MSMEs, digitization, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, e-commerce, and cloud computing, benefiting from data monetization solutions. Market competition is high, with enterprise rivalry driving innovation in data type segmentation, customer data, organization size, and industry verticals. Data monetization processes include internal and external methods, with Big Data playing a crucial role in customer service, sales, and finance. Cloud and on-premise solutions offer flexibility for businesses.

The digital revolution in sectors such as BFSI and automotive is generating massive data through digital technologies, IoT devices, social media, and other digital channels. This data abundance presents businesses with opportunities to monetize their assets by analyzing and offering data-driven products or services. Cloud computing's adoption allows organizations to store and process large volumes of data affordably, enabling them to explore monetization opportunities.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The Data Monetization Market presents significant opportunities for enterprises to generate revenue from their data. However, implementing data monetization processes comes with challenges. Businesses must invest in data monetization tools that can handle various data structures and ensure data quality. Customer experience is crucial, and AI, IoT, machine learning, and deep learning technologies can help. However, the market ecosystem is complex, with tools segmented by data type, customer data segment, organization size, and industry vertical. Large enterprises and SMEs in telecommunication, healthcare, MSMEs, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, e-commerce, and finance sectors can benefit. Digitization and competition drive enterprise rivalry, making data monetization solutions essential for customer service, sales and marketing, finance, and other departments. Data monetization processes involve internal and external methods, including Big Data, cloud, on-premise, direct, and indirect monetization.

Monetizing data involves organizations sharing or selling their data assets to generate revenue. However, this practice comes with risks, particularly regarding data privacy. Strict regulations such as the GDPR and CCPA require organizations to collect, store, process, and share personal data in specific ways. Complying with these regulations while monetizing data can be complex and challenging. Proper consent mechanisms, anonymization techniques, and data governance practices are essential to protect customer privacy and comply with regulatory requirements. Failure to do so may result in data breaches and unauthorized access, potentially hampering the growth of the data monetization market during the forecast period.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This data monetization market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Solution

1.2 Service Platform 2.1 BFSI

2.2 E-commerce and retail

2.3 Media and entertainment

2.4 Manufacturing

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Solution- Businesses today have an abundance of data from various sources, including customer interactions, IoT devices, and social media. This data presents an opportunity for organizations to extract valuable insights and monetize them effectively. Data monetization solutions enable businesses to transform their data into actionable products and services, such as personalized marketing campaigns, targeted recommendations, optimized pricing strategies, and improved inventory management. Rapid advancements in technologies like big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing make data monetization more accessible and effective. Retail giants like Walmart and Amazon are already utilizing customer data to enhance the shopping experience and drive sales. The high adoption of data monetization solutions across industries will positively impact the growth of the global market in the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017 - 2021)

Research Analysis

The Data Monetization Market refers to the business of extracting value from data through various monetization strategies. Enterprises are increasingly recognizing the value of their data and are seeking tools and processes to monetize it effectively. Business processes for data monetization include direct and indirect monetization, such as selling data to third parties or using it to enhance internal operations. Data monetization tools include AI, IoT, machine learning, and deep learning technologies, which enable the analysis and processing of large volumes of data. Business Intelligence (BI) and big data analytics are essential components of data monetization, providing insights to improve customer experience, sales and marketing, finance, and other areas. IT professionals play a crucial role in implementing data monetization strategies, ensuring data quality and structures are optimized for monetization. The market ecosystem includes various industries such as IT and telecom, energy and utilities, e-commerce, and finance. Data monetization can be implemented in the cloud or on-premise, offering flexibility to businesses. Direct data monetization involves selling data to third parties, while indirect monetization includes using data to enhance internal operations and customer service. Data monetization is transforming industries, from improving customer experience in e-commerce to optimizing operations in energy and utilities. The future of data monetization lies in the integration of advanced technologies and a customer-centric approach.

Market Research Overview

The Data Monetization Market refers to the business of extracting value from data through various processes and tools. Enterprises are leveraging data monetization to optimize business processes, enhance customer experience, and generate new revenue streams. Data monetization tools include AI, IoT, machine learning, and deep learning, among others, enabling Big Data analytics and Business Intelligence (BI). IT professionals focus on data structures and quality to ensure market ecosystem effectiveness. The Tools segment includes direct and indirect monetization processes, such as selling data to third parties or using it for internal purposes. Data types range from customer data to organizational data, with large enterprises and SMEs in various industry verticals, including telecommunication, healthcare, MSMEs, and e-commerce, adopting data monetization solutions. Digitization and enterprise rivalry drive the market, with cloud and on-premise solutions catering to diverse needs. Data monetization processes include internal and external monetization, impacting customer service, sales and marketing, finance, and more. Industries like IT and telecom, energy and utilities, and finance are significant contributors to the market's growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Solution



Service

Platform

BFSI



E-commerce And Retail



Media And Entertainment



Manufacturing



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio