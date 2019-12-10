Data Monetization World Markets to 2025: Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities
Dec 10, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Monetization Market By Business Function (Sales & Marketing, Operations, Finance, and Supply Chain Management), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical, By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report predicts that the global data monetization market will grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. The market for data monetization is determined by the increased interest among industry enterprises to stay ahead of competitors in identifying market opportunities and target consumers.
Data monetization software is poised to changing the decision management strategy of organizations, in terms of operations and marketing. With a focus on imbuing analytics and AI, data monetization software is leveraging the power of data to make informed decisions that help in increasing revenue.
Competitive Analysis
The report covers and analyzes the data monetization market. The key players in the data monetization market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.
Key Vendors
- Accenture
- IBM
- Infosys
- Tech Mahindra
There are few other vendors that have been analyzed based on their portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.
Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Business Function
- Sales and Marketing
- Operations
- Finance
- Supply Chain Management
- Others
The sales and marketing segment contributes significantly to the market growth. The supply chain management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and this trend will continue during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Vertical
- BFSI
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
The BFSI segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and consumer goods and retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Market Research Benefits
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global data monetization market. Data monetization combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results for organizations using analytics tools. It analyzes customer touchpoints, supply chain dependencies, and operational faults prevailing in the organization.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings
2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Industry Snapshot
2.1.1 Industry Overview
2.1.2 Industry Trends
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market
3.2.1 PEST Analysis
3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3 Related Markets (IoT Monetization, Analytics of Things)
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Market Evolution
4.1.1 Ecosystem
4.2 Market Trends and Impact
4.3 Market Segmentation
4.4 Market Dynamics
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Restraints
4.4.3 Market Opportunities
4.4.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
5 By Business Function - Market Size and Analysis
5.1 Overview
5.2 Sales and Marketing
5.3 Operations
5.4 Finance
5.5 Supply Chain Management
5.6 Others
6 By Organization Size - Market Size and Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 SMEs
6.3 Large Enterprises
7 By Vertical - Market Size and Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 BFSI
7.3 Consumer Goods and Retail
7.4 Manufacturing
7.5 Transportation and Logistics
7.6 Others
8 By Geography - Market Size and Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Australia
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 India
8.4.5 Rest of APAC
8.5 Middle East Africa
8.5.1 South Africa
8.5.2 UAE
8.5.3 Rest of MEA
8.6 Latin America
8.6.1 Brazil
8.6.2 Mexico
8.6.3 Rest of Latin America
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitor Analysis
9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis
9.3 Market Developments
9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships
9.3.2 Business Restructuring
9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions
10 Vendor Profiles
10.1 Accenture
10.2 IBM
10.3 Google
10.4 Infosys
10.5 Tech Mahindra
10.6 Cisco
10.7 Gemalto
10.8 SAS
10.9 Virtusa
10.10 iConnectiva
