Data Mynt Crypto Payment Gateway Now Live On Bitcoin Lightning Network

Lightning Network now gives Data Mynt merchants, partners and their customers a faster option for Bitcoin transactions at minimal cost.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Mynt , the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency payment gateway, has launched support for its fourth major blockchain network in as many months, the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Data Mynt now facilitates seamless payments to and from all Lightning Network enabled wallets in addition to Polygon Network, Ethereum Mainnet, and Bitcoin network wallets and assets. Data Mynt merchants and partners, which are on schedule to number in the tens of thousands by the end of Q2 2022, now receive and send payments from all Lightning Network enabled wallets such as Cash App and Strike.

Data Mynt x Lightning Network

Favored by nation states such as El Salvador and household brandnames including Twitter , PayPal and Whole Foods, Bitcoin is the world's most widely used digital asset.

Data Mynt is on pace to be the global leader in crypto payments by supporting all major blockchains, all enabled wallets and their owners' crypto-of-choice.

The Data Mynt gateway enables merchants, funds, and enterprises to expand their payment options for their crypto customers, investments, and partners. At the same time, it reduces payment processing costs and eliminates frictions such as chargebacks and crypto price volatility.

"Every day, Bitcoin is less about a store of value and, arguably, the currency-of-choice for day-to-day utility," noted Data Mynt CEO Alex Christian. "The Lightning Network is the key to unlocking the user experience and scalability for BTC payments that the entire world was waiting for." "Data Mynt's leadership in adopting Lightning will help bring Bitcoin to the next billion people around the world," said Elizabeth Stark, CEO and Co-Founder at Lightning Labs.

About Data Mynt

Data Mynt is a global crypto payment processing gateway. Its wallet, asset and blockchain-agnostic suite of solutions offer partners and merchants an omnichannel approach to receiving and sending on-chain crypto payments free from volatility, risks, and costs of traditional payment methods. The Data Mynt payment solution is also designed to streamline implementation via API, branded web page, iFrame and merchant app, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience for hundreds of thousands of merchants. DataMynt.com

About Lightning Labs

Lightning Labs is building the next generation of decentralized, resilient financial infrastructure. We believe systems based on cryptography, blockchains, and smart contracts will enhance financial cooperation around the world in unprecedented ways at scales both large and small. We have developed Lightning Network Daemon (lnd) the most advanced and most developer-friendly implementation of the Lightning Network protocol. Along with Neutrino, an open platform that enables users with mobile devices to conduct blockchain and Lightning Network transactions quickly and easily.

