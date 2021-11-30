Data on Naptumomab Estafenatox (NAP) Enhancing CAR-T cells Potency Presented by NeoTX at SITC 2021 Annual Meeting

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoTX Therapeutics (NeoTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced that the preclinical data on naptumomab estafenatox (NAP) enhancing the potency of CAR-T cells was presented on Nov 12th at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.

Clinical CAR-T therapy currently has limited efficacy against solid tumors due to low trafficking to the tumor, limited cell expansion in patients, tumor antigen heterogeneity, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. NeoTX presented data that shows that NAP generates more potent CAR-T cells and acts synergistically against tumor cell lines in vitro. NAP is a fusion protein that consists of genetically engineered Superantigens (Sag) linked to Fragment antigen-binding (Fab) moieties directed to tumor-associated antigens, turns "cold tumors hot" and, in preclinical models, can lead to long-term memory responses.

The ability of NAP administration to activate T cells outside of the immunosuppressive microenvironment, promote T cell infiltration into the tumor and induce long-term memory responses strongly suggests that the combination of CAR-T cells with NAP may overcome the limited effect of CAR-T therapy against solid tumors. To access the presented poster, please click here.

NeoTX is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company which is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an immune response. The company's lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox (NAP) is currently in clinical development for non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.neotx.com

