Data Point Capital Welcomes Venture Veteran Geoff Oblak As A Managing Partner

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Point Capital (DPC), a prominent Boston-based venture capital firm focused on funding highly-scalable technology companies, today announced that Geoff Oblak has joined the firm as its newest Managing Partner. Oblak, a 25 year veteran of the VC community, will draw from his vast experience in many segments of technology to support the Firm's newly launched Fund III, as well as contribute to the overall growth of the Firm.

Oblak's venture career started in the Boston office of Norwest Venture Partners, before enjoying a 22 year tenure as a General Partner of Ascent Venture Partners based out of Boston, MA and focused specifically on enterprise technology. Over the course of his career, Oblak has led investments and served on the boards of several venture-backed start-ups that became leaders of their respective markets, enjoyed successful exits and returned substantial proceeds to their investors, including: Network Intelligence (acquired by EMC), Fidelis Security Systems (acquired by General Dynamics), Guardium (acquired by IBM), and Revulytics (acquired by Flexera).

"I could not be happier to have Geoff join our team," said Scott Savitz, Managing Partner and Founder of DPC. "His career track record has been consistently strong. Geoff not only enjoys a terrific reputation with the investment community, but is seen as a respected partner by the management teams of the companies he has invested in. At Data Point Capital where we truly view ourselves as sitting on the same side of the table as the entrepreneurs we work with, Geoff will fit right in."

Says Geoff Oblak, "I've experienced firsthand how Data Point's analytical and metrics-based approach to investing in superior management teams and capital efficient, highly-scalable businesses mirrors my own. The firm has quietly built an exceptional portfolio of market leading technology companies which I am eager to augment." Adds Oblak: "Scott has had a career of being involved in numerous successes including as Founder and Managing Partner of Data Point, founder and former CEO of Shoebuy.com, and exits that include clypd, Paintzen, Bluestem Brands, DraftKings, and numerous others. I am thrilled to be coming on board, working alongside Scott and the iconic team that makes up Data Point, as well as making my contribution to what has already become one of the leading early stage VC's today."

In addition to Savitz, Oblak joins Mike Majors, also Managing Partner at Data Point Capital. Majors has enjoyed an investment career that has achieved top-quartile returns over his 20 year career, having founded and run Siemens $100 million early-stage Industry of the Future Fund and the later-stage Industry Fund. At Siemens, Majors investments included Encelium (acquired by OSRAM), Wurldtech (acquired by GE), Lagoa (acquired by Autodesk), Polarion (acquired by Siemens), CyActive (acquired by PayPal), LogRhythm (acquired by Thoma Bravo), and Black Duck (acquired by Synopsys). Majors also was CFO of Indeed which was acquired for $1 billion on less than $5 million in outside capital.

Additionally, Oblak joins an operating team of other successful entrepreneurs and business executives at Data Point that have created over $30 billion in value through companies they either founded or ran throughout the New England region. They include Lars Albright (Co-Founder Quattro Wireless/CEO of Session M), Colin Angle (Co-Founder iRobot), Fred Bertino (Co-Founder MMB and former President and Chief Creative Officer Hill, Holliday), Desh Deshpande (Co-Founder Cascade and Sycamore Networks), John Giuliani (former CEO of Dotomi and former CEO of Conversant), Gail Goodman (former CEO of Constant Contact), Nick Grewal (founder/former CEO of Nashoba Networks), Diane Hessan (Co-Founder/former CEO of Communispace), Steve Papa (Co-Founder and former CEO of Endeca), Alan Phillips (Co-Founder Where.com), Jim Salzano (former CEO of Easy Spirit and former President of Clarks), and Len Schlesinger (former Vice Chairman, COO Limited Brands/Victoria Secret). Leonardo DiCaprio, the world renowned actor, also serves as a Special Advisor to Data Point Capital.

About Data Point Capital

Data Point Capital focuses on highly-scalable technology companies. Categories of interest include the consumer Internet (e-commerce, mobile, media), cloud-based enterprise software (cyber security, artificial intelligence), and the Internet of Things. We invest in data-driven business where our highly-analytic approach can help entrepreneurs identify the key performance indicators to scale their businesses. The firm is made up of business executives and internet leaders who have created tremendous value through building a number of successful companies (in many cases, again and again). At Data Point Capital, we like to think of ourselves as entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs and that by investing with independent thinking based on real, differentiating innovation and complementary key metrics, superior results can be achieved. Representative investments include clypd, DraftKings, Paintzen, Raptor Maps, Reblaze, Rent the Runway and Resident/Nectar.

