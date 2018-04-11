Data Points to Positive Projections for the Cryptocurrency Market

According to a report published by Coherent Market Insights, the cryptocurrency mining market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29.7 percent to reach US $ 38.38 Billion by 2025, from US $ 610.91 million in 2016. China dominated the global cryptocurrency mining market in 2016 due to its availability of low cost electricity and low temperature zones. While the U.S. accounted for 16 percent of the market share. Cloud mining and remote hosting services are two types of cryptocurrency mining and accounted for the largest share of the cryptocurrency mining market in 2016. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Individual investors' interests in digital currency remain strong in Japan. According to CoinDesk, Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) has released domestic cryptocurrency trading statistics for the first time, showing that the country has at least 3.5 million individuals investing in cryptocurrency. According to a report from South China Morning Post, Adrian Lai, founding partner Orichal Partners, a cryptocurrency investment firm in Hong Kong, expected that increasing regulation in cryptocurrency market may attract institutional investors, "Regulators are not banning the development of cryptocurrencies, but are trying to better regulate the market, which should help the industry mature. The regulatory stance gets clearer, large funds will be more assured and willing to commit significant capital."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) on April 3rd announced that it, "is reaching the global Chinese-speaking community with regard to bitcoin - with TV broadcasts, an online site, an ATM in the lobby of its San Gabriel, California, headquarters and plans to mine cryptocurrency from a datacenter near Seattle. The company is exploring cryptocurrency mining following its recent purchase of mining machines (http://nnw.fm/8fJpA ).

CIIX recently sponsored the 2018 NIBA meeting in New York, a conference for small-cap and micro-cap investors, providing an opportunity to present its recent developments. A video interview with CEO Warren Wang is currently available on NIBA's website, during which Wang highlights CIIX's future plans. According to company data, NIBA's members have cumulatively raised $15 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies, and the organization is responsible for 90 percent of all IPOs under $20 million.

Aiming to capitalize on rising interest in cryptocurrencies and their underlying blockchain technology, CIIX recently revealed that it plans to debut a new daily commentary show titled 'Bitcoin Big Winner' on the Phoenix North America Chinese Channel. The channel currently features 24/7 news, in-depth financial reports and live interviews highlighting the Chinese community throughout North America. It is available on major satellite, cable and IP television platforms (http://nnw.fm/5CZ2b ).

CIIX is employing all forms of media to reach its audience about cryptocurrency news. It broadcasts 'Bitcoin MultiMillionaire', a daily video emanating from the New York Stock Exchange. The company also maintains a website, NewCoins168.com. Additionally, it hosts a bitcoin ATM in the lobby of its San Gabriel, California, headquarters, and it recently purchased equipment to mine for cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and Litecoin, at a databank located near Seattle."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced earlier this February that February, the company reported record revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2018, of $2.91 billion, up 34 percent from $2.17 billion a year earlier, and up 10 percent from $2.64 billion in the previous quarter. "We achieved another record quarter, capping an excellent year," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA. "In a powerful sign of our progress, attendees at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conferences reached 22,000, up tenfold in five years, as software developers working in AI, self-driving cars, and a broad range of other fields continued to discover the acceleration and money-saving benefits of our GPU computing platform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) in January announced consolidated revenue of NT$277.57 billion, net income of NT$99.29 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$3.83 (US$0.64 per ADR unit) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017. "Our fourth quarter business was supported by major mobile product launches and continuing demand for cryptocurrency mining," said Lora Ho, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. "Moving into first quarter 2018, we expect the strong demand for cryptocurrency mining will continue while mobile product seasonality will dampen our business in this quarter. Based on our current business outlook, management expects the overall performance for first quarter 2018 to be as follows."

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) recently reported that it has accelerated top-line growth at significant scale in the fourth quarter of 2017. Total net revenue was $616 million, up 36% year over year, and Adjusted Revenue was $283 million, up 47% year over year. Square also continued to add services to Cash App that build upon our existing platform and give customers the utility they want when it comes to their money. customers can now buy and sell Bitcoin in Cash App. "We observed that this was a feature our customers wanted, and we support Bitcoin because we see it as a step in the long-term path toward greater financial access for all," the company reported.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is a leading online retailer and advancer of blockchain technology. On February 21, 2018, the company announced that Bitt.com has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Caribbean island Montserrat to launch a digital payments platform. Bitt has been working to position island nations in that region as global leaders in the adoption of digital national currencies, allowing everyone with a smartphone, tablet, or computer to easily make digital domestic transactions. Launched in 2014, Medici Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc., created to leverage blockchain technology to solve real-world problems with transparent, efficient and secure solutions. Medici Ventures has a growing portfolio of groundbreaking blockchain-focused investments, including tZERO, Peernova, Bitt, SettleMint, Factom, and IdentityMind, Spera and Symbiont. The company's majority-owned financial technology company, t0.com, executed the world's first blockchain-based stock offering in December 2016.

