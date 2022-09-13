Data Preparation Tools Market 2026, Data Preparation Tools Help Various Vendors In Predictive Analytics to Boost Growth - Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report.

Data Preparation Tools Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Data Preparation Tools Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data preparation tools market report covers the following areas:

Data Preparation Tools Market size

Data Preparation Tools Market trends

Data Preparation Tools Market industry analysis

This study identifies the data preparation tools enabling various vendors with predictive analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the data preparation tools market growth during the next few years.

Data Preparation Tools Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Data Preparation Tools Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Data Preparation Tools Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alteryx Inc.

Informatica LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

QlikTech international AB

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Trifacta Inc.

Data Preparation Tools Market Key Highlights

Data Preparation Tools Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period,

Detailed information on factors that will assist data preparation tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data preparation tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data preparation tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data preparation tools market vendors

Data Preparation Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alteryx Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Trifacta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alteryx Inc.

Informatica LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

QlikTech international AB

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Trifacta Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

