Data Presented at International Rheumatology Conference Confirms Covid Long Haul Symptoms Linked to Autonomic Nervous System Dysfunction

Renowned Rheumatologist and NViroMune founder Dr. Norman B. Gaylis measured and documented the role of the autonomic nervous system for the study

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, data linking COVID long hauler symptoms to autonomic nervous system dysfunction or dysautonomia was recently presented at the annual American College of Rheumatologists Conference on Sunday, November in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Norman B. Gaylis is a board-certified Rheumatologist and internist who has been elected by his peers to the prestigious title of Master of Rheumatology (MACR). He has been in clinical practice and research for the past 40 years and his work has appeared in more than 50 publications. He has lectured, taught, and presented at medical schools and conferences throughout the world.

Norman B. Gaylis MD, MACR, FACP, presented research and data titled " Autonomic Nervous System Dysfunction: Common Among Patients With Long COVID, an Exploratory Evaluation ." Dr. Gaylis spoke to thousands of colleagues from the U.S. and around the world attending the annual conference. His peers consider his findings game-changing regarding shedding light on how COVID long hauler patients are treated.

"No one has ever measured and documented the role of the autonomic nervous system in COVID long haulers before," Gaylis explained. "We are hopeful that these findings will significantly advance the treatment of COVID long haulers."

Forty patients participated in the research, all diagnosed with symptoms of post-COVID for at least 15 months. The average age was 43 years, and patients presented with multiple symptoms. The Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) function was measured with a next-generation version of a 5-minute resting heart rate used to assess ANS function in elite professional athletes. The data revealed 55% of these patients showed dysautonomia by abnormal resting HRV, and 97.5% of participants had combinations of symptoms including fatigue, joint pain, dyscognition, and depression or anxiety. In the symptomatic group with positive findings of autonomic dysfunction, parasympathetic activity was low in 86% of these patients while sympathetic activity was increased in 50% of the patients.

These findings led to the formulation of RESTORE , an innovative combination of GRAS-approved (Generally Regarded As Safe) nutrients and plant bio-extracts for critical immune restoration after surviving a viral infection. A recent study published in the peer reviewed Frontiers in Nutrition details how this combination of ingredients has been clinically proven to show improvement in long hauler symptoms.

ABOUT NVIROMUNE

Founded by Miami-based Dr. Norman B. Gaylis and Yossi Mograbi, NViroMune nutraceuticals offer an innovative approach to COVID and other viruses by utilizing the highest standard of natural ingredients and GRAS-approved, patented formulas based on the findings of world-renowned leading researchers, doctors, and scientists. NViroMune was founded to create solutions to naturally help to protect and fight medical and environmental illnesses that have an unmet need or are only treatable with pharmaceutical drugs that can sometimes have far greater potential for adverse events. For more information, visit www.nviromune.com

ABOUT DR. NORMAN B. GAYLIS

