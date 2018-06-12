Data Presented At The 31st International Conference For Antiviral Research Demonstrate Artemis Therapeutics' Artemisone May Be An Effective Inhibitor Of Human CMV Replication

"To have these new data accepted at two important international conferences within a short time underscores the interest in and urgent need for improved therapies for CMV and reflects positively on the potential of our drug candidate. The results we've seen in preclinical studies to date are encouraging, and we intend to advance Artemisone into the clinic for HCMV next year," said Brian Culley, CEO of Artemis. "We are grateful to Dr. Wolf for ensuring these data are shared with multiple international audiences and look forward to reporting additional results soon."

Dr. Wolf's presentation will provide data that show Artemisone more effectively inhibits HCMV infection than ganciclovir in an ex vivo model of human placental tissues maintained in organ culture to mirror the maternal-fetal spread of virus in vivo. Artemisone recently has been reported to effectively inhibit laboratory-adapted and low-passage clinical strains of HCMV as well as drug-resistant HCMV strains. Further, its antiviral efficacy is not only comparable to ganciclovir, but also approximately 10-fold greater than artesunate in all cell lines studied. The data indicates Artemisone is a reversible HCMV inhibitor, targeting an earlier phase of the viral replication cycle than does ganciclovir, suggesting a novel mechanism of action.

The ICAR conference series aims to be a key forum for the presentation, exchange, and dissemination of information and experiences on anti-microbial strategies. It covers topics on antimicrobial resistance, detection, enhancement of innate defenses against pathogens, as well as various methods and techniques. The 31st annual congress will be held at the Alfândega Congress Centre in Porto, Portugal.

About Artemisone

Artemis' lead product candidate, Artemisone (ar-tem-iss-ohn), is being developed as a best-in-class treatment for malaria and first-in-class treatment for CMV. Artemisone is a semi-synthetic 10-alpha-amino derivative of artemisinin, the discovery of which shared one-half of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Artemisone was selected as a therapeutic product candidate based on properties that distinguish it from other artemisinin derivatives, including greater potency, lower predicted neurotoxicity, better stability, half-life, and solubility. Notably, Artemisone relies on a non-DHA metabolic pathway, which distinguishes it from currently used artemisinins. This feature may provide important clinical advantages in terms of fighting resistance, blocking disease transmission, or treating severe and/or cerebral malaria. Additionally, recent laboratory research has shown that the antiviral potency of Artemisone against human cytomegalovirus (CMV) is as robust as the current FDA-approved agent, ganciclovir, and approximately ten times greater than that of a related compound, artesunate. Further in vitro studies with Artemisone have demonstrated efficacy against drug-resistant strains of CMV with evidence for a novel mechanism of action.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new therapies for the treatment and prevention of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, Artemisone, is a semi-synthetic artemisinin derivative with potent antiviral and antiparasitic properties. The Company currently is evaluating Artemisone for the treatment of P. falciparum malaria and human cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections, including stem cell transplant CMV, solid organ transplant CMV, and congenital CMV. Artemis also plans to evaluate Artemisone for the treatment of additional viral and parasitic diseases. More information is available on the Company's website: www.artemis-therapeutics.com and Twitter: @ArtemisThera.

