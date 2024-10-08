Data Presented at the American College of Chest Physicians Correlates Airway Remodeling with Positive Clinical Outcomes Utilizing the RejuvenAir® System

Underlying proof of rejuvenative healing indicative of airway remodeling corresponds with clinical efficacy and improved quality of life

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSA Medical, Inc., a leader in developing spray cryotherapy solutions for the treatment of airway diseases, today announced data correlating the positive clinical outcomes following Metered CryoSpray (MCS), using the RejuvenAir® System, with evidence of airway tissue remodeling in chronic bronchitis subjects. In a session at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) conference in Boston entitled, "Beyond Bronchodilators: Bronchoscopic Management of COPD", Dr. Robert Browning, Jr., Professor of Medicine, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, described the evolution of bronchoscopic Metered CryoSpray (MCS) treatment and shared the latest peer reviewed and published data.

Interestingly, early RNA gene analysis data suggests Metered CryoSpray therapy remodels airway tissues in a way that is disease modifying. Recently, scientists at the National Heart and Lung Institute (NHLI), Imperial College London, presented key genomics findings suggesting improvements in lung architecture with increased epithelial cell progenitor growth; improvement in cilial function; increased integrity of the apical junctional complex; a reduction in airway inflammation; and a reduction in the Epithelial to Mesenchymal Transition (EMT) post Metered CryoSpray therapy. These changes in cellular populations, indicative of airway remodeling, build upon previously published clinical results showing statistically significant improvements in quality of life.

The RejuvenAir System is a medical device therapy designed to target the underlying chronic cough and dysfunctional production and clearance of mucus in Chronic Bronchitis. Metered CryoSpray therapy ablates the damaged cells enabling a rejuvenative healing response. "While the medical definition of chronic bronchitis is simplistic, the genomics reveal the underlying disease is multifactorial. We are encouraged by the rejuvenative changes in the airways we are seeing after treatment with RejuvenAir and anticipate we will continue to see positive clinical data from our larger SPRAY-CB pivotal trial next year," said Wendelin Maners, Chief Executive Officer of CSA Medical.

About COPD with Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Bronchitis is the largest disease subset of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Bronchitis is inflammation of the bronchial airways. A chronic bronchitis diagnosis is defined by cough with productive sputum of three months duration for two consecutive years. In addition to chronic inflammation, cough and increased production of mucus, Chronic Bronchitis may or may not present with obstruction/partially blocked airways due to swelling and excess mucus in the bronchi or shortness of breath (dyspnea). In the United States, there are an estimated 16 million people with COPD, of which over 9 million have a diagnosis of Chronic Bronchitis, a subset of COPD.

About CSA Medical

CSA Medical is committed to developing spray cryotherapy devices that improve the lives of people suffering from COPD with Chronic Bronchitis. We are advancing our core liquid nitrogen spray technology, RejuvenAir, to target the underlying chronic cough, dysfunctional mucus production and clearance in chronic bronchitis patients. By targeting and destroying these damaged cells without creating scar tissue, the body can begin the rapid regrowth of new, healthy normal functioning cells in the lung. RejuvenAir is an investigational device and not currently commercially available in the United States.

SOURCE CSA Medical