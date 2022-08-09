Data Privacy and Cyber Security Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022: Rates by Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff

Aug 09, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2022 Data Privacy and Cyber Security Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The2022 Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Firm Hourly Rate report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The Report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff) for 2019-2022 in all major practice areas for the largest law firms practicing in that market.
Data Privacy and Cybersecurity has been one of the highest growth practice areas for large law and this trend will continue and probably accelerate.
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process they are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Valeo Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of Valeo data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Companies Mentioned
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Bass Berry & Sims PLC
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Butler Snow LLP
- Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
- Clark Hill Strasburger
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Dentons
- Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Duane Morris LLP
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
- Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Herbert Smith Freehills
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Jackson Kelly PLLC
- Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Koley Jessen P.C., L.L.O.
- KPMG International Limited
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Kroll Inc. - Kroll Associates, Inc.
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl, LLC
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Mayer Brown LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
- Moore & Van Allen PLLC
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nexsen Pruet
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Santamarina y Steta, S.C.
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Shipman & Goodwin LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Slaughter and May
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
- Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su5r13
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article