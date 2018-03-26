Data privacy and cybersecurity attorney Colin Battersby joins McDonald Hopkins

Battersby is certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as a Certified Information Privacy Professional for the United States. He has national experience advising clients regarding best practices to prevent and respond to cybersecurity concerns, including leading data breach incident response efforts in combination with forensic technical vendors and company decision-makers, providing counsel on post-breach notice obligations in accordance with breach notice statutes or specific contractual obligations, drafting and coordinating the delivery of required notices and advising on post-breach remedial measures.

"We are very excited to add Colin to our data privacy and cybersecurity team," said James J. Giszczak, chair of the Litigation Department and co-chair of the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. "His wide spectrum of data protection and cybersecurity knowledge, experience and capabilities are an excellent fit for the needs of our clients."

Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Battersby was the co-founder and co-leader of the Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Team at Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Battersby earned his J.D. from Wayne State University Law School in 2007. He received a Bachelor in Economics from the University of Michigan in 2004.

