Data Privacy and Security Leader Privacera Poised for Strong Growth in 2022

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, is accelerating growth in 2022 as the data governance, security and privacy industry continues its rapid expansion. Foundational to the growth is the executive leadership additions of Jabari Norton as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Alliances and Slawek Ligier as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

Norton and Ligier are part of a rapid period of employment growth at Privacera, which has tripled its team since the beginning of 2021. The company has also grown its footprint among Fortune 100 customers and expanded strategic relationships with partners like AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Starburst and Dremio.

"Now is a pivotal time for businesses to prepare themselves for the future and take control of their data," Privacera CEO Balaji Ganesan said. "Privacera is trusted by dozens of Fortune 1,000 companies to automate sensitive data discovery and simplify high-fidelity data access policy enforcement across modern analytical workloads. We've seen tremendous growth in the last year and are positioned to help even more customers get up to speed and stay compliant."

To support the growth of the business, as SVP of Worldwide Sales and Alliances, Norton brings 20-plus years of sales leadership experience in multiple high growth SaaS companies. Norton has a track record of driving early and mid-stage companies to successful IPOs. Prior to joining Privacera, he was VP of WW Partner Sales and Alliances at Sumo Logic. His previous experience includes time with firms in both security and data analytics including Confluent; MapR; ScanSafe (now Cisco); Qualys; and Postini (now Google). Norton holds a BS in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis.

Ligier brings more than 20 years of executive experience managing product development, engineering and operations. Most recently he was focused on building cyber security solutions for enterprises of all sizes. He was part of the executive team bringing new and innovative products to the market at companies such as McAfee, Skyhigh, Barracuda, Safenet, Symantec and Verisign. He is a sought after speaker at industry events and appears frequently on both local and national news stations, bringing security awareness to the general public.

"Adding experienced leaders like Jabari and Slawek to our existing management group is exciting for Privacera as we look to continue our rapid expansion and move into the future," Ganesan said. "Jabari will be pivotal in driving new business and Slawek's knowledge and expertise will help take our development team to the next level."

The company continues to rack up awards and recognition. In February 2021, Privacera was named an Enterprise Tech 30 (ET30) by Wing Ventures. It was recognized as one of an elite set of companies that has "the most potential to tectonically shift how enterprises operate for the better." Privacera was selected from more than 15,000 venture-backed, enterprise technology startups that cannot lobby or submit themselves. Also in 2021, CRN named Privacera to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list. Privacera was later awarded in the Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards in the Top 3 Data and AI Startups category.

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™.

