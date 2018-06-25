Data Projections Adds Promethean To Already Impressive Lineup of Interactive Flat Panels

"The Promethean ActivPanelTM uses proprietary touch technology that makes their panel the most natural writing experience available in any classroom today – so that teachers can focus on lessons and students, not the technology. A display computing module is also available, which adds whiteboard, annotation, third-party applications, and casting to and from student devices in a secure way," Zaleski added.

"Promethean's software ActivInspireTM has been given multiple awards for merging the lesson delivery of the whiteboard and resources that allow teachers to create interactive lessons that engage all learners. Districts have always embraced Promethean because of their commitment to teachers, by amassing a large collection of software to help teachers create interactive classroom experiences. And best of all, they offer the use of those resources free of charge," Zaleski continued.

"Data Projections believes that forming successful partnerships with proven technology manufacturers is a win-win for our organization and our customers. We believe that by adding Promethean to our offerings, we can fit any need our clients may have," Zaleski concluded.

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

Promethean, ActivPanel, and ActivInspire are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world.

