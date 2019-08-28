Data Projections, Inc. Earns BrightLink Certification

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections, Inc. is proud to announce their recent BrightLink certification with Epson. "We are excited to be BrightLink certified as it is just one more way Data Projections continuously and diligently works to enhance the communication experience for our clients in their day to day business operations," said Robby Turner, Executive Vice President of Data Projections.

Epson's BrightLink Interactive Projector is a top of the line 3LCD technological interactive solution that features greater color brightness. The projector is a great fit for businesses who can use the projector with existing whiteboards to boost participation and creativity in a meeting or classroom setting.

The BrightLink Certification allows Data Projections to assist clients in making the switch to an Epson interactive display projector, making it a seamless experience because of their technical training and expertise in installation and demonstration.

BrightLink was rated as one of the best projectors in 2018 and is still gaining industry attention in 2019. "Our certification allows us to stay on trend by efficiently managing installation and troubleshooting of BrightLink projectors so our clients can focus on the work at hand. We are in the business of connecting people and we do that best when our clients really shine," concluded Turner.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

