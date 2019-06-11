Data Projections, Inc. Earns Zoom Certified Integrator Distinction

HOUSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections, Inc. is now a Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Certified Integrator. "We are honored to be working together with Zoom to provide our clients with state-of-the-art video conferencing options that simply enable companies to communicate better," said Robby Turner, Executive Vice President of Data Projections.

"Zoom's mission is to facilitate video communications with ease. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations bring their teams together via a user-friendly and reliable cloud platform for voice, video, chat, and content sharing accessible across multiple devices," says JC Leffler, Integrator Manager for Zoom.

Data Projections is proud to be continuing their thirty-two -year tradition of providing clients with the same standard of excellence in personal connection that enhances teamwork and collaboration, while complementing those connections with added services as a Zoom Certified Integrator.

"We are thrilled to be part of a daily communications solution for our clients. We take this role seriously and are committed to connecting businesses every day so they can do what they do best. At Data Projections, we believe a good connection is one of the most important cornerstones for great success," concluded Turner.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

