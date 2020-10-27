Data Projections, Inc. Facilitates Virtual Bench Trial, Major Win for Houston-Based Law Firm

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections Inc., a Texas audio-visual solutions company, is in part responsible for the successful completion of a lengthy bench trial that was conducted entirely outside the courtroom and solely through the use of conferencing technology. The Harris County trial settled a dispute between two businesses that resulted in a multi-million-dollar victory for the plaintiff and their legal team.

"We are pleased to have contributed our part in maintaining the integrity and functioning of the justice system by providing state-of-the-art audio-visual technology to our client," said Robby Turner, Executive Vice President at Data Projections, Inc. "We feel privileged to help businesses as well as private and public education organizations thrive and continue operations despite the challenges we all currently encounter during these days of upheaval and uncertainty."

Turner said that audio-visual technology has been a life raft for numerous sectors and industries during the coronavirus pandemic, as face-to-face interactions have been reduced to a minimum and services like Zoom are enjoying a major uptick in popularity.

"Although the demand for professional audio-visual technology has been on the rise for years, the need to reinvent the way we communicate and collaborate was urgent. We are proud to be part of the ongoing solution for corporations navigating through the current climate." Turner continued.

Houston law firm Smyser, Kaplan & Veselka (SKV) had to push hard for the virtual Zoom trial that ultimately earned trial lawyers $147 million on behalf of their client. Speaking of the case publicly following judgement, SKV attorneys noted that along with examining more than a dozen live witnesses and several depositions, hundreds of exhibits were also presented to the court over the course of the 5-week proceedings.

The virtual trial, they acknowledged, was made possible with the use of the latest audio-visual technology and close collaboration with the graphics consultants at Data Projections.

