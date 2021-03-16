Data Projections Launches Learning Academy

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections has proudly formed a partnership with Eduscape to launch DPI Academy, which offers professional development, "best-in-class" digital content and STEM solutions to further enhance its award-winning products.

This partnership provides schools and districts with exemplary professional development offerings including Google Workspace for Education, Microsoft 365, Social Emotional Learning, ESL and Learning Recovery. DPI Academy will also offer digital content for ESL, SEL, Coding and Classroom Management; plus, the award-winning Photon coding robot for K-12, which provides integration across all curriculum areas.

"For over 30 years, Data Projections has developed and nurtured relationships with school and district leaders who value our commitment to excellence. We have responded to our clients' needs with thoughtful, well researched products and solutions. This partnership allows us to offer high quality professional development and solutions our clients need to better support teaching and learning," stated Sandy Hill, Director of Business Development for Education for Data Projections.

Research has shown that investments in classroom technology have limited ROI without a commitment to curriculum-aligned professional development, purposeful digital content, and support from school administration. Data Projections' commitment to client success led to the company adding these products and services, creating more value around their award-winning audio-visual solutions.

"We are proud to partner with Data Projections, whose commitment to educator and student success is aligned to our own. Together, we'll help schools and districts continue to solve issues with purpose-driven professional development and resources to support meaningful and practical innovations in the classroom," stated Alex Urrea, Founder and CEO of Eduscape.

About Data Projections

Founded in 1987, Data Projections offers more than comprehensive and modern audio-visual solutions. The company offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways, and simplify technically complex processes. Data Projections serves all of Texas with offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

About Eduscape

Eduscape is a U.S.-based social learning organization that develops, delivers and distributes innovative products and services to advance education for all learners and help school leaders rethink learning. The company is comprised almost entirely of former educators who have delivered exemplary professional learning solutions to more than 800,000 educators across 48 states and five countries. Eduscape is an ISTE authorized provider of the educator certification, and currently has the highest educator pass rate among all partners.

Media Contact: Beth Guide, (281)389-5117, [email protected]

SOURCE Data Projections