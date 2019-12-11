Data Projections Makes 2019 Top 50 Integrators List by SCN

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections has earned the distinction of being named to the Top 50 Integrators List by SCN for the 10th year in a row. "Providing our clients with seamless, top-notch audio/visual integration solutions has always been our primary goal, and it is an honor to be recognized by the industry for our efforts," said Robby Turner, Executive Vice President of Data Projections.

"In this fast-paced, digital age, communication is one of the most effective daily tools for businesses and schools alike. Our staff works hard to provide customized design, installation and ongoing support for state-of-the-art audio/visual systems that enable our clients to shine," Turner continued.

The distinction of being named a 2019 Top 50 Integrator two years running is just one of many of Data Projection's industry awards. The company has received several prestigious certifications from other industry leaders, setting Data Projections apart from many other AV integrators.

"The ability of our clients to seamlessly communicate within their spheres of influence is how we measure our success as a company. We are pleased to be recognized by SCN for our continued efforts," Turner concluded.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

