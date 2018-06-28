Data Projections Offers Better Classroom Experience for Houston Students Via Award-Winning Clevertouch

Clevertouch continues to shine as one of those solutions, fresh off winning the prestigious InfoComm Best In Show in the Tech and Learning space for 2018. "Clevertouch provides students with an intuitive user experience that mimics their phones," said Sandy Hill, Director of Business Development for Education. "Additionally, connectivity is built in for teachers to wirelessly share lesson plan content or media directly from a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Adding included features like the Clever Message app to the panel gives the campus the ability to utilize the panel for digital signage, messaging and alerts when not in use for teaching," Hill continued.

"In addition to making use easy for students, Clevertouch continues to add lesson plans and other features to help teachers create the rich interactive lesson plans for children. It allows our clients in the education space to have some of the best products available in interactive flat panels for education," Hill concluded.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

