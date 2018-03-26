Data Projects Positive Outlook for the Cryptocurrency Mining Market

According to a report published by Coherent Market Insights, the cryptocurrency mining market was valued at US $ 610.91 million in 2016 and is expected to reach US $38.38 billion by 2025, while growing at a compound annual growth rate of 29.7 percent over the forecast period. The main source of revenue from cryptocurrency mining involves block rewards and transaction fees. The report indicated that block reward (new bitcoins distributed by the network to miners for each successfully solved block) accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016. Transaction fees are expected to be increased rapidly in the near future and have accounted for around 10 percent of total revenues in 2017. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI), Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC)

For the mining types, cloud mining and remote hosting services dominated the cryptocurrency mining market in 2016. The remote hosting services segment is expected to increase its market share thanks to low costs, no maintenance issues, and long duration uptimes. According to Coherent Market Insights' study, China held the largest share in the cryptocurrency mining market in 2016 due to its availability of low cost electricity and low temperature zones. The report explains that, "as of 2016, 56% of the pools were based in China followed by 16% based in the U.S. However, location of the mining pool operator does not necessarily means the contribution of the computing power in the region. This is owing to the fact that organizations and individual miners can easily switch between pools and can be based from any region."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) earlier today announced breaking news that, "it will sponsor at the 2018 National Investment Bankers Association ("NIBA") meeting taking place on March 27, 2018, in New York City at the Westin Hotel in Times Square.

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.'s CEO Warren Wang will provide a video interview that will be available for viewing on NIBA's website highlighting the Company's business updates including: (1) its newly launched cryptocurrency focused website http://www.newcoins168.com, a Bitcoin and blockchain information and education platform that provides the most up-to-date cryptocurrency news and crypto investment education for the global Chinese community; (2) its recent partnership with Phoenix North America Chinese Channel, one of the most influential and globally renowned Chinese television broadcasters, with plans to broadcast a daily cryptocurrency commentary program, "Bitcoin Big Winner," and its "Wall Street Daily Program" with up to date roadshow and conference reports; and (3) the Company's investor relations service plans designed to achieve specific marketing objectives through roadshows, newsletters and TV Broadcasts.

Since 1982, the National Investment Banking Association has been a not-for-profit association comprised of micro-cap and small-cap professionals including Broker Dealers, Investment Bankers, RIA's, Private Equity Groups, Family Offices, Boutique Corp. Finance, Specialized Investment Brokerages, Venture Capital Groups, Fund Managers, and Capital Market Service Providers, etc. NIBA has hosted 143 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA's member firms have a 37-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $15 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million.

"CIIX is pleased to sponsor at NIBA's upcoming New York City meeting and looks forward to the opportunity to network with top micro-cap and small-cap professionals," says CIIX founder and CEO Warren Wang. "We look forward to greeting attendees at our booth where they can learn more about CIIX and the incredible opportunities ahead."

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) announced earlier in February that it has executed a new purchase order with Bitmain Technologies for 1,000 S9 Antminer mining rigs, with shipment expected in March 2018. Also, the Company purchased and has received an additional 1,000 new S9 Antminers from a third party. The Company expects all rigs announced to date to be operating by the end of the first quarter of 2018, at which point the machines are expected to generate nearly 100 Ph/s of total hash power. "Notwithstanding the recent weakness in Bitcoin pricing, our operating efficiency and debt-free balance sheet allow MGT to grow and generate substantial free cash flow. This swift selloff will solidify our standing as a world-class leader in crypto mining. Moving forward, we are extremely confident of our further expansion opportunities," stated Stephen Schaeffer, President of the Company's Crypto-Capital Strategies business unit.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) following the acquisition of GBV, the combined company will focus on the development of GBV's new business involving the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. GBV is focused on mining digital assets and intends to add specialized computer equipment and plans to expand its activities to mine new digital assets. Recently, the company announced that it has commenced bitcoin mining at its new facility in Quebec. On February 8, 2018, the Company announced it had purchased 1,400 Bitmain Antminer S9 miners and on February 15, 2018 the company announced it had leased 26,700 square feet of data center space in Quebec, Canada. The Company is pleased to announce the completion of its installation and the commencement of operations which are expected to utilize approximately 2.0 MW and deliver approximately 19 Ph/s of ASIC mining capacity. The Antminer S9s are presently mining Bitcoin, but are able to mine other digital assets/cryptocurrency using the SHA256 algorithm.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using blockchain technology solutions and Aptito, our cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Recently, the company announced that Mr. Jon Najarian has joined Net Element's board of directors and will serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance committees. Najarian is a professional investor, money manager and media analyst. He is a co-founder of Investitute, LLC, the industry leading options education firm that recently launched "Crypto Basics," new educational course which covers the basics of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, altcoins and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) enables investors to gain exposure to the price movement of bitcoin through a traditional investment vehicle, without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping bitcoins. On January 11, 2018, Grayscale Investments, LLC, the sponsor of the Bitcoin Investment Trust, announced that it has declared a 91-for-1 stock split of the Trust's issued and outstanding shares. With the split, shareholders of record on January 22, 2018 will receive 90 additional shares of the Trust for each share held.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For chineseinvestors.com Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated three thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com has signed a two year agreement with chineseinvestors.com Inc. for one hundred thousand restricted common shares for continued financial news dissemination and PR services. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact: info@financialbuzz.com,

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com