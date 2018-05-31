Data Projects that CBD Product Sales are Expected to Grow

A Major segment of the legal cannabis industry is the hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) market. According to a report by Forbes, Brightfield Group projects that hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) will be a billion-dollar market in just three years. CBD products do not have any psychotropic effects, and are usually used for medical purposes. Brightfield's data estimates that hemp CBD sales have already hit $170 million in 2016 and at a 55% compound annual growth rate over the next five years the market will cross the billion-dollar mark. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), United Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CNAB), Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTC: LXRP), MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTC: MYMMF), GB Sciences, Inc. (OTC: GBLX)

A report by Research and Markets explains that the Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. The Americas dominated the global CBD oil market in 2016, followed by EMEA and APAC. According to the report, "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing influence of online retailing. The increasing popularity of e-commerce businesses worldwide has provided vendors with an opportunity to enhance their profit margins and revenues. E-commerce accounted for nearly 12% of the global retail trade in 2016. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) operations."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) last week announced that, "its wholly owned subsidiary, ChineseHempOil.com, Inc. ("ChineseHempOil") has expanded its domestic sales force appointing Nina Wang Vice President of Sales for its United States Consumer Retail/E-Commerce Division on March 19, 2018, setting the stage to complete the temporarily postponed spin off of all of the Company's hemp related assets in the near future.

Mrs. Wang has over 15 year's sales experience in the financial services industry with over 10 years as a Merchant Services Sales Manager at USA First Credit Card, Inc. Prior to that, Mrs. Wang worked as a Sales Manager for Alliance Bank Card Services. Since joining ChineseHempOil.com, Inc. in March 2018, Mrs. Wang has hired a team of sales representatives focused on wholesale and consignment sales in the Los Angeles area.

Through her efforts, ChineseHempOil.com, Inc. has developed strategic relationships with over 70 retail establishments in the Los Angeles area to consign the ChineseHempOil OptHemp products with plans to expand to Northern California in the near future. Mrs. Wang will also play an integral role in procuring new manufacturing relationships to, continuing to brand the Opt Hemp product line and developing new cutting edge hemp products.

"With over 15 years sales and management experience, we look forward to the increased sales that will be generated through Mrs. Wang's leadership as we are laying the groundwork to increase revenues in advance of the spin-off of all of the Company's hemp related assets. We were pleased with the 57% increase in monthly sales generated by the recent Mother's Day Promotion and are looking forward to an even better response for the Father's Day promotion," said Warren Wang CEO.

The Company recently announced in an 8k filing that spin-off of all of the Company's hemp related assets, originally scheduled for May 31, 2018, has been temporarily postponed as it continues to develop its domestic sales channels."

United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. On February 27, 2018, the company announced that it has initiated extraction services at its Colorado industrial hemp processing plant. The Company established the Facility to provide contract manufacturing to farmers working under the 2014 Federal Farm Bill and Colorado's Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Program. The multi-function Facility will provide customers with the ability to create simple extracts, capsules and sublingual drops, as well as process raw hemp seed through cold press extraction. Valuable fibrous bi-products generated through the processing will also be collected for sale to a wide range of consumer product industries. The Company will also offer purification, testing and processing services, as well as packaging, fulfillment, and secure storage capabilities.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. On April 23, 2018, the company announced that it has commenced a clinical study in Europe to evaluate the cardiovascular and cognitive health effects of Lexaria's high absorption TurboCBD(TM) capsules. The pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data generated by this study will provide objective human performance findings that will assist in the development of the Company's next-generation cannabinoid product formulations and be of significant benefit to the Company and its partners. The study employs a double-blind and placebo-controlled cross-over design measuring TurboCBD(TM) effects both after a single 45mg dose and, on a separate day, after a single 90mg dose in 12 healthy male volunteers. The study hypothesises that, following TurboCBD(TM) supplementation, circulating CBD and nitric oxide will increase in most participants; that glucose and blood pressure will remain stable; and that vascular function, and cognitive performance will improve.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: MYMMF) is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. Recently, the company announced that it has engaged world renowned greenhouse expert Casey Houweling to oversee the set-up of greenhouse operations and best practices in growing and harvesting at the 1.5 million square foot, Weedon, Quebec project.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. On February 27, 2018, the company announced a new agreement with the Colorado Hemp Project to develop and cultivate boutique genetics and new strains of hemp which will provide the key ingredient in proprietary CBD formulations. GB Sciences believes that hemp will provide an important palette upon which important compounds can be created, and believes that, ultimately, hemp will provide a relatively inexpensive source of important and beneficial cannabinoids. GB Sciences will breed CBD into the genetics of the hemp plants and then analyze and optimize results.

