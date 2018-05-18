Data Projects the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market to Eclipse USD 139 Billion by 2026

NEW YORK, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the data compiled by Stratistics MRC, the global lithium-ion battery market accounted for USD 29.86 Billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD 139.36 Billion by 2026 while growing at a CAGR of 18.7%. Increasing demands for electrical vehicles, consumer electronics and technological advancements are driving the market at a rapid pace. Ongoing government regulations regarding carbon emitting vehicles are also causing an increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries in order to reduce environmental pollution. Lithium-ion batteries are highly attractive to manufacturers due to their lightweight size and high energy density. As advancements progress, battery manufacturers are looking for ways to decrease the unit's size while increasing the battery's energy output. MGX Minerals Inc. (OTC: MGXMF), FMC Corporation (NYSE : FMC ), Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE : NEM ), Ford Motor Company (NYSE : F ), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE : TM )

In 2017, electric vehicle sales hit over one million, reaching a new record, as China contributed to the majority of the vehicles in circulation. At the current production rates, electric vehicle ownership is expected to surpass 125 Million and reach as high as 220 Million by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA estimated that there were 3.1 Million electric vehicles in use in 2017, increasing substantially by 54% from the previous year. Although China contributed to the majority of electric vehicles on the road, Nordic countries such as Norway, Sweden and Iceland led in market shares. "The shift to electric cars will come faster and in a more pronounced way, fueled by the diesel demise in Europe, battery technology advancements and regulation in China and Europe," said UBS analyst Patrick Hummel.

MGX Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: MGXMF) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: XMG). Yesterday, the Company announced, "the engagement of Erich Schnake, former Chilean Mining Ministry Undersecretary, to its South American management team. Mr. Schnake will provide legal and regulatory support to advance the Company's efforts in navigating Chilean regulatory permitting frameworks in order to obtain production permits.

Mr. Schnake has more than a decade of experience working within the Chilean mining and energy sector. Most recently, he held the title of Chilean Mining Industry Undersecretary, where he was responsible for internal administration within the government body while coordinating with public stakeholders to develop and implement new policies. During his tenure, Mr. Schnake prepared and negotiated numerous government regulations and amendments for the mining sector, including the Special Lithium Operation Contract signed between the government of Chile and Salar de Maricunga SpA, a subsidiary of Codelco, to develop a lithium exploitation project. Prior to his role with the Chilean government, Mr. Schnake acted as advisor to both the General Secretariat of the Presidency as well as Tripontis Ltda., where he designed and drafted contract documents and procedures for Codelco, CMDI Collahuasi, Antofagasta Minerals S.A., and Cementos Bío Bío. He has also held roles at numerous law firms throughout Chile. Mr. Schnake holds a Master(c) in Public Policies from the Universidad de Chile, a Master in Environmental Law from the University of Sydney and a Diploma in Public Policies from the Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology: MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake-sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine, and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, held in London in May (see press release dated May 18, 2018)."

FMC Corporation (NYSE : FMC ), for more than a century, has served the global agricultural, industrial and consumer markets with innovative solutions, applications and quality products. FMC Corporation recently announced that it will rebrand its lithium materials business as Livent Corporation following the previously announced plan to separate FMC Lithium into a publicly traded company. Livent Corporation is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-performance lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. Livent has universal appeal, appropriate for a premier, pure-play lithium material sciences company with an expansive global footprint and worldwide business opportunities. The new Livent™ brand, including the brand mark and visual identity, will be revealed closer to the separation date. "Today's announcement marks another major step in our progress to create two stand-alone leading public companies," said Pierre Brondeau, FMC Corporation Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "As an independent company, Livent will have the freedom and ability to chart its own course and business strategy. Its leadership and employees will have the flexibility to experiment, thrive and pursue its growth plans with a great new brand. And we are equally excited about FMC's future as one of the largest agricultural technology companies focused on bringing advanced innovation and sustainable solutions to farmers around the world."

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE : NEM ), publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since 1940 has spent a century primarily in the natural resources industry, mining gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, lithium, uranium, coal, nickel and aggregates, and even developing oil and gas. Newmont Mining Corporation recently announced its second quarter 2018 results. Second quarter financial highlights include: Net income: Delivered GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders of USD 274 Million or USD 0.51 per diluted share; delivered adjusted net income of USD 144 Million or USD 0.26 per diluted share, down 43% compared to the prior year quarter; EBITDA: Generated USD 545 Million in adjusted EBITDA, down 22% from the prior year quarter; Cash flow: Reported consolidated cash flow from continuing operations of USD 401 Million and free cash flow of USD 143 Million. "Newmont delivered USD 545 Million in adjusted EBITDA and USD 143 Million in free cash flow in the second quarter, as strong operational performance helped offset the impacts of geotechnical challenges and back-half weighted results," said Gary J. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to add lower cost production by completing our Twin Underground and Northwest Exodus projects safely, on budget and ahead of schedule. And we invested in future value-creation by forging a partnership with Teck to advance prefeasibility studies on Galore Creek in British Colombia, one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits, and with Sumitomo to develop Yanacocha Sulfides in Peru."

Ford Motor Company (NYSE : F ) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford recently introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid SUV. Its hybrid batteries are specially placed inside the vehicle so they do not compromise passenger or cargo space. The all-new Ford Police Interceptor Utility hybrid is projected to accelerate faster, achieve a higher top speed and have at least 40% better fuel economy than the previous V6-powered model, helping catch suspected lawbreakers and reduce costs. The new hybrid-powered Police Interceptor Utility also reduces engine idling time to save fuel when the vehicle is stationary. The hybrid can power demanding electrical loads from lights, computers, radios and other equipment using its lithium-ion hybrid battery, allowing the gasoline engine to shut off and intermittently run to charge the battery. "We're committed to electrifying vehicles for all customers, including law enforcement who need the high performance and low operating costs that Ford's next-generation hybrids will excel at providing," said Hau Thai-Tang, Executive Vice President of Product Development and Purchasing. "Standard all-wheel drive is important because crooks don't stop when it rains."

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE : TM ) recently announced that the Toyota Prius remains a hybrid benchmark. Almost two decades after the first Toyota Prius was introduced in the U.S., hybridization has become common, and the Prius still leads in North American hybrid sales. It's also one of the world's most fuel-efficient vehicles without a plug, with EPA-estimated 58 city / 53 highway / 56 combined MPG fuel economy ratings (Prius Two Eco). Every generation of the Prius has one key element in common: it exceeded the fuel efficiency of the previous generation. The latest version of its Hybrid Synergy Drive combines the output of a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine and two motor/generators through an electronically controlled planetary-type continuously variable transmission (CVT). Shift-by-wire technology, which uses electric signals to transmit shift operations, offers light, fingertip operation from the dash-mounted shifter. The regenerative brake system switches the motor into a generator to recover the wheels' kinetic energy as electrical power, storing it in the hybrid battery. The fourth-generation Prius uses smaller, lighter hybrid components than before, including a lithium-ion hybrid battery that replaced the nickel-metal hydride battery (excluding the Prius One and Two standard grade). The battery's smaller size and lower profile allow it to be packaged under the rear seat, rather than beneath the luggage area, yielding more cargo space. The Prius Two Eco grade provides the highest fuel efficiency thanks to its lighter weight and further optimized aerodynamics.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For MGX Minerals Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:



Media Contact:



info@financialbuzz.com



+1-877-601-1879

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com