Data Protection as a Service Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market: Overview

The report on the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2017 is the base year, and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included to provide historical information.



The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the expansion of the market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market during the said period.



Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the market have also been considered in the study.



The report also coverskey industry developments, and Porter's Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stakeholders in the market is covered in the report.



Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market: Scope of the Report

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market can be segmented based on deployment model, services, enterprise size, industry,and region.The deployment model segment is classified into public cloud,private cloud, and hybrid cloud.



The services segment includes Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), and Storage as a Service (STaaS).The enterprise segment includes large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



The Industry segment includes BFSI, Telecom & IT, government & public sector, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others (aerospace & defense, travel & hospitality).Geographically, the report classifies the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France,Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.



Global trends have also been added in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) study. Additionally, the report covers segment-wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis, and market share analysis of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.



Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2016– 2026(%), segment revenue contribution, 2016 - 2026 (%), and segment compound annual growth rate (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares market attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendorswhitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's market expertise and understanding.



Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players.Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow.



Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company's capabilities.Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company's potential to grow.



This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of theData Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell EMC, Commvault Systems, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, Acronis International GmbH, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Carbonite, Inc.



Market Segmentation



Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Deployment Model



Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Services



Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Enterprise



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Industry



BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality)



Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



