Data Protection as a Service Market size to grow by USD 40,198.28 million from 2022 to 2027, Recent development in DPaaS to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data protection as a service market size is forecast to increase by USD 40,198.28 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 34.12%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in adoption of DPaaS among various industries, the growing need to simplify solutions for backup, and recent development in DPaaS. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Protection as a Service Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Acronis International GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Asigra Inc., Backblaze Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornetsecurity Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kaseya Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rubrik Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Veeam Software Group GmbH, Veritas Technologies LLC, and VMware Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Data Protection as a Service Market - Segmentation Analysis

This data protection as a service market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (STaaS, BaaS, and DRaaS), business segment (large, small, and medium), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the STaaS segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. In a STaaS model, organizations lease their storage infrastructure to a STaaS provider to store their business data, and before the emergence of cloud computing, organizations stored their data within the organization premises. Organizations produce larger amounts of unstructured data on a daily basis, increasing their IT infrastructure costs. Cloud-based data centers allow organizations to store this data off-site or on-site and in a STaaS solution, clients pay either a subscription or for the amount of storage utilized.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Data Protection as a Service Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Recent development in DPaaS is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global DPaaS market.

DPaaS has recently taken a big leap forward with the emergence of new cloud-based solutions that allow companies to easily access and manage their data, so, many of these services are built on open-source frameworks and offer flexibility and scalability at a fraction of the cost of traditional data management solutions.

Additionally, advanced analytics tools that leverage ML algorithms will be integrated into the DPaaS offering, which enables organizations to gain deeper insight into their data and make more informed decisions.

Hence, such factors drive market growth for the DPaaS market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Exponential growth in the volume of data is an emerging trend in the global DPaaS market.

The exponential growth in the amount of data generated by smartphones, the Internet, and digital business processes provides businesses with potential assets.

These are the assets they can use to gain a competitive advantage but most traditional data centers were not designed to handle the massive amounts of data generated by the current and emerging digital economy and modern mobile applications.

Resultantly, organizations are unable to protect and manage vulnerable data. Furthermore, failure to secure data in an increasingly decentralized computing environment can disrupt growth-hungry organizations and thus, the company should securely back up data with its DPaaS.

Hence, such factors fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Bandwidth limitations among enterprises are major challenges hindering the growth of the global DPaaS market.

Companies that generate large amounts of data daily cannot afford to lose data due to problems like errors, cyber-attacks, or system crashes, so they provide more bandwidth to transfer large amounts of data to offshore servers.

One must choose a network solution that drives the need for higher bandwidth and the time it takes to store and retrieve data can vary from seconds to hours, depending on storage location and allocated bandwidth.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth of DPaaS during the forecast period.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

\What are the key data covered in this Data Protection As A Service Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data protection as a service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data protection as a service market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data protection as a service market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data protection as a service market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data acquisition (DAQ) system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 560.39 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power and energy, automotive, aerospace and defense, education and research, and others), type (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for monitoring in end-user industries is notably driving market growth.

The China data center market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.22% between 2022 and 2027. The China data center market size is forecast to increase by USD 101,794 million. This data center market in China report extensively covers market segmentation by component (IT infrastructure, power management, mechanical construction, general construction, and others), and end-user (BFSI, telecom and IT, government, energy and utilities, and others). The rising demand for hyper-converged data centers is notably driving market growth.

Data Protection As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 40,198.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Asigra Inc., Backblaze Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornetsecurity Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kaseya Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rubrik Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Veeam Software Group GmbH, Veritas Technologies LLC, and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global data protection as a service market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global data protection as a service market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Business Segment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Business Segment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 STaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on STaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on STaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on STaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on STaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 BaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on BaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on BaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on BaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on BaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 DRaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on DRaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on DRaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on DRaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on DRaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7.3 Large - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Large - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Large - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Large - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Large - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Small and medium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Small and medium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Small and medium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Small and medium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acronis International GmbH

Exhibit 115: Acronis International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 116: Acronis International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Acronis International GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 118: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Asigra Inc.

Exhibit 123: Asigra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Asigra Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Asigra Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Backblaze Inc.

Exhibit 126: Backblaze Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Backblaze Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Backblaze Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Backblaze Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cohesity Inc.

Exhibit 135: Cohesity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Cohesity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Cohesity Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Commvault Systems Inc.

Exhibit 138: Commvault Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Commvault Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Commvault Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 141: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 160: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Veeam Software Group GmbH

Exhibit 165: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 166: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Veritas Technologies LLC

Exhibit 168: Veritas Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 169: Veritas Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Veritas Technologies LLC - Key news



Exhibit 171: Veritas Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.17 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 172: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: VMware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 175: VMware Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio