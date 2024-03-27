Data Protection Leader N2WS Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Expansion Strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N2WS, a leading provider of data protection solutions for enterprise-grade production environments in the public cloud, proudly announces the appointment of Alon Maimoni as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He brings a wealth of experience in revenue architecture, marketing, sales, and SaaS leadership, making him an invaluable asset to N2WS as it enters its next phase of growth.

Alon Maimoni

In his new role, Maimoni will spearhead the establishment of a revenue organization within N2WS, encompassing marketing and sales, and the creation of a new customer success division. This strategic move underscores N2WS' commitment to delivering exceptional value to its 1,000+ customers across multiple cloud platforms through its acclaimed backup and recovery solutions.

"Alon's track record in scaling tech organizations, along with his strategic vision and hands-on approach, align perfectly with N2WS' mission to empower businesses with top-tier data protection", said Ohad Kritz, CEO of N2WS. "His addition comes at an exciting time for N2WS, and we're thrilled to welcome him aboard".

In past roles, Maimoni has raised millions in venture capital funds and increased annual recurring revenue (ARR) by over seven times to more than $200 million. In his last role as vice president of marketing for Komodor, a Kubernetes Reliability platform, he helped the company grow by over 400 percent in under two years.

"I'm excited to join a company with a stellar reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions", he said. "I plan to build on N2WS' strong foundation, leveraging our cross/multi-cloud capabilities and industry-leading backup recovery tools to propel the company into a new era of growth".

N2WS has been at the forefront of data protection solutions since it was founded in 2012. As a cloud-native backup, disaster recovery, and archiving tool, N2WS protects data and cuts down on storage costs with customizable backup policies. It's the premier backup solution for Fortune 500 companies and MSPs operating large-scale production environments on AWS and Azure.

