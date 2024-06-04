Data Protection Leader N2WS Launches Cross-Cloud Volume Restore for AWS and Azure to Ensure Data Sovereignty, Enhance Security, and Optimize Costs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N2WS, a leading provider of data protection solutions for enterprise-grade production environments in the public cloud, has introduced several new features to its cloud-native backup and disaster recovery (BDR) platform to help enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) with combatting the increasing number of cybersecurity attacks on organizations while also ensuring data sovereignty, enhancing data security, and optimizing costs.

The most significant update to the company's platform includes new cross-cloud BDR capabilities between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. These allow enterprises and MSPs to back up servers in AWS and recover volumes in Azure within seconds, offering cross-cloud protection and ensuring compliance with new data isolation regulations.

Immutability in Amazon S3 and EBS, and Azure

Amazon S3 and EBS immutable snapshots are now available to enterprises and MSPs using the N2WS platform. Designating a backup as immutable prevents anyone, including a hacker or disgruntled employee, from altering or deleting the data contained within it. This capability is also important for organizations complying with regulatory requirements that mandate secure short- and long-term data storage to prevent unauthorized access.

"N2WS offers great flexibility in creating backups," said Sebastian Straub, principal solutions architect at N2WS. "We don't see immutability as an all-or-nothing option. Users have the freedom to be as granular as they need. They can apply immutability to their disaster recovery region, regular backups, or both. With N2WS, creating immutable backups is as simple as checking a box."

Granular Backup Policy Reports

With the latest update, N2WS allows users to generate a consolidated report highlighting all their backup policies, a game-changer for enterprises and MSPs managing extensive backup environments with hundreds of policies. Previously, reports could only highlight regular backup generations, not disaster recovery backups. Now, users can create and filter reports that detail whether each policy includes a disaster recovery backup, where the data is being archived, how long the data is retained in the archive, and more.

VPC Capture & Clone: ELB enhancement

VPC Capture & Clone has been a longstanding feature on the N2WS platform, allowing users to bootstrap other regions and accounts with an identical infrastructure setup. Unlike in AWS natively, users can capture and clone all meaningful networking and configurations settings, including Elastic Load Balancers, enabling organizations to quickly restore services during a regional outage and ensure security configurations are applied across all environments, both of which help with maintaining strong security postures.

Other new features in the latest update of N2WS include the following:

Disaster Recovery for DynamoDB . Until now, only same-region restore was supported for DynamoDB tables. With the latest update, DynamoDB tables can be copied between AWS regions and accounts. This allows for instant restoration in the event of a full-scale regional outage or malicious activity that locks users out of their AWS accounts. Additionally, it enables the migration of DynamoDB table data between regions.

. Until now, only same-region restore was supported for DynamoDB tables. With the latest update, DynamoDB tables can be copied between AWS regions and accounts. This allows for instant restoration in the event of a full-scale regional outage or malicious activity that locks users out of their AWS accounts. Additionally, it enables the migration of DynamoDB table data between regions. NIC/IP Support during Instance Restore. Secondary IP and additional NIC can now be added during an instance restore, enabling users to modify the network settings to ensure proper communication between a restored instance and its environment.

Secondary IP and additional NIC can now be added during an instance restore, enabling users to modify the network settings to ensure proper communication between a restored instance and its environment. Time-Based Retention. New time-based backup retention periods can be selected in addition to the generation-based retention periods already in place, providing flexibility in choosing. This is available for all target types and storage repositories.

New time-based backup retention periods can be selected in addition to the generation-based retention periods already in place, providing flexibility in choosing. This is available for all target types and storage repositories. The Options to Customize Restore Tags. When restoring a target, users now have a comprehensive toolset to assist in editing tags. Previously, they either chose to restore tags or not. Now, they can add, modify, and delete them.

"N2WS' cloud-native backup and disaster recovery solution really makes a difference for organizations," said Ohad Kritz, CEO and co-founder of N2WS. "With cyber threats on the rise, we have to keep innovating. As leaders in the industry, it's our job to stay ahead."

About N2WS:

Founded in 2012, N2WS provides data protection solutions tailored for enterprise-grade production environments in the public cloud. Built from the ground up, N2WS offers comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solutions for enterprises utilizing AWS and Azure infrastructures. Its solutions empower organizations to restore entire servers, instances, volumes, or files across different regions or cloud services, ensuring seamless transitions back to operational activities. To learn more, visit n2ws.com. Subscribe to the N2WS YouTube Channel, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions for N2WS

C: 631-572-3019

[email protected]

SOURCE N2WS