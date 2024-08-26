Data Protection Leader N2WS Renews Focus on Customer Success and Sales and Partnerships by Bolstering Revenue Organization

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N2WS, a leading provider of data protection solutions for enterprise-grade production environments in the public cloud and managed services providers (MSPs), has been renewing its focus on customer success and sales and partnerships by investing in its revenue organization. In a significant move, the company has recently named Jay Iparraguirre as global vice president of sales and Nir Veledniger as head of customer success. These key appointments come on the heels of hiring Alon Maimoni as chief revenue officer (CRO) in March 2024 to spearhead the company's growth aspirations.

"Successful growth for any organization hinges on having the right people in the right roles," Maimoni said. "Jay and Nir have consistently proven their capabilities in similar roles across other companies in related industries. I am confident they will achieve the same success here at N2WS."

These hires are integral to the company's new transformation to maximize the value of the N2WS platform and drive revenue growth by reshaping the company's customer success, go-to-market strategy and channel business.

Iparraguirre, as global vice president of sales, will help move the company's sales strategy from a reactive to a proactive approach, with an increased emphasis on outbound sales and channel partnerships. He has more than 15 years of experience in cloud security, disaster recovery, CDN, DNS, and other cloud-related solutions for mission-critical sites and applications. He has worked directly with many of the largest companies in the world, including Google, Meta, X, Autodesk, Workday, the U.S. Government, and Oracle. He has also partnered with many of the largest channel avenues, such as SHI, AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI, as well as numerous other resellers, ISVs, MSPs, and MSSPs. Key companies in his background include Neustar, Akamai, and PagerDuty.

As head of customer success, Veledniger will focus on implementing robust onboarding processes and educational initiatives to ensure customers maximize product value. With extensive experience in customer success roles at companies such as Dealtale (MarTech), Verbit, and Feedvisor in the U.S. and Israel, he has established processes, provided training, and conducted client workshops, contributing to increased revenues for these companies.

Since its founding in 2012, N2WS has been at the forefront of data protection solutions. As a cloud-native backup, disaster recovery, and archiving tool, N2WS protects data and cuts down on storage costs with customizable backup policies. It's the premier backup solution for Fortune 500 companies and MSPs operating large-scale production environments on AWS and Azure.

