Data Protection Leader Offers New Approach To Cybersecurity

Traditionally, cybersecurity has been approached from the "outside-in" with firewalls, intrusion detection and artificial intelligence. However, Guardian Eagle's approach starts from the inside, where critical data lives. Each element of Guardian Eagle's 10-Point Data Risk Assessment – such as database layer encryption, auditing, access controls, and replication – are investigated during the interactive assessment, resulting in a formal report and recommendations. HIPAA - HITECH, PCI-DSS, the NIST framework, and other regulatory drivers are considered, but the assessment goes deeper than regulations typically call for.

"Attacks are becoming targeted, and attackers are getting more sophisticated," said CEO, Chuck Egerter. "We are seeing coordinated attacks that follow extended periods of infiltration and reconnaissance. When an attack is launched, they have already rendered a company's backups and failovers useless. Approximately 75 percent of breaches occur inside a company's network, meaning the 'outside-in' approach is no longer enough."

A team of industry experts and leaders, Guardian Eagle's innovative data security and database managed service provider (MSP) solutions work together to protect sensitive and mission-critical data from the threat of an advanced cybersecurity attack.

"As cyber crime increases in size, sophistication and cost, we will continue to adapt, offering the best protection solutions and techniques to our clients," said Egerter. "Now, more than ever, it's time for organizations to focus on protecting their database."

About Guardian Eagle: Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Guardian Eagle, formerly Eagle Datagistics, is a data protection company that secures data from the inside-out. Since 2003, Eagle has positioned itself as an industry leader, providing security solutions and managed services for businesses all over the country. For more information, visit www.theguardianeagle.com , or call 727.535.3592.

SOURCE Guardian Eagle