Data Quality Co-op (DQC) and Dig Insights Partner to Deliver Independent, Enterprise-wide Data Quality Validation

DQC's independent certification and continuous validation bring industry-wide quality intelligence into Dig Insights' new Dig One platform, strengthening transparency, supplier accountability and ecosystem-level trust

SALT LAKE CITY, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Quality Co-op (DQC) , the insights industry's first independent clearinghouse for data quality measurement, today announced a strategic partnership with Dig Insights to embed independent, continuous data quality validation across Dig One, Dig's newly launched platform that combines social insights and agile testing into one ecosystem. Dig Insights is the first agency to bring DQC's data quality intelligence infrastructure into an end-to-end insights platform.

Dig has long invested in rigorous fraud detection and quality controls across its research operations. Through this partnership, Dig is building on that foundation by integrating DQC's industry-wide quality intelligence, including the Data Trust Score™, supplier benchmarking and quality APIs. A key component of the relationship is the independent certification of Dig's data quality process, reinforcing Dig's commitment not only to continuous improvement, but also to full transparency in how quality is measured, validated and communicated. This added layer of third-party validation helps ensure greater consistency, confidence and accountability across projects.

As research data grows more complex and interconnected, quality risks increasingly emerge across projects, suppliers, and time, not just within a single survey. DQC addresses this challenge by aggregating cross-industry signals to assess respondent trustworthiness based on device integrity, in-survey behavior and participation history. Dig contributes real-world outcomes and supplier learnings back into the platform, strengthening quality signals across the broader ecosystem.

"Dig has always taken data quality seriously," said Paul Gaudette, CEO of Dig Insights. "This partnership allows us to turn the dial further by pairing our internal standards and innovation with independent, industry-level validation, so clients can have even greater confidence in the data informing their decisions."

The integration of DQC into Dig One supports Dig's commitment to empowering their clients to make smarter and faster brand and innovation decisions, not just collect fast insights. By embedding independent quality signals in their platform, Dig ensures that insights remain consistent, reliable and accountable.

Early implementations have already delivered measurable impact. Working with DQC, Dig identified respondents for exclusion before they even enter a survey due to the respondents' ecosystem-wide history of poor quality in-survey behavior. Benchmarking through the Data Trust Score™ has also enabled clearer comparison of supplier performance, supporting smarter sourcing decisions and ongoing quality improvement.

As part of the partnership, Dig is implementing an independently verified Dig Quality Certification, powered by DQC. The certification will provide continuous, live-status confirmation of Dig's quality standards, with required alignment across third-party suppliers and clear visibility into how quality is monitored over time.

Katie Casavant of Data Quality Co-op said, "Dig is demonstrating what it looks like to move beyond point-in-time quality checks toward a system where trust is measured, shared and improved continuously. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to making data quality visible and accountable."

The partnership will continue to expand across Dig's enterprise operations, including broader adoption of the Data Trust Score™, deeper supplier integration and joint go-to-market efforts focused on helping clients understand not just what their data says, but how much they can trust it.

About Dig Insights

Dig Insights is a tech-enabled insights company that unites strategy, human understanding, and technology to help brands move decisively in a world that won't wait. Their proprietary platform, Dig One, powers their approach – helping clients make smarter and faster brand & innovation decisions. https://diginsights.com/

About Data Quality Co-Op

Data Quality Co-op (DQC) is an independent first-party data quality clearinghouse. We transform how buyers and suppliers of first-party data measure, understand and manage the quality of their data. Our platform offers continuous quality measurement and real-time quality certification by aggregating, analyzing and benchmarking data quality signals across the ecosystem and the Data Trust Score™, delivering unique, predictive quality intelligence. Together with our clients, we are shaping the future of fast, reliable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, our mission is to ensure each business decision, marketing campaign or AI model is driven by data that's high-quality, high-value and perfectly suited for its purpose. For more information, visit www.dataqualityco-op.com .

Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, [email protected], +1-541-815-3951

SOURCE Data Quality Co-Op