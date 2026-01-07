Data Ramp Announces 1lx and the new Zero-Copy Network

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Ramp, a zero-copy data integration company, today announced the release of 1lx, a new technology innovation that allows organizations to clean, identify, and enrich customer data without moving it.

Traditional approaches require personally identifiable information ("PII") to be transferred to a 3rd party and accordingly, this means highly-sensitive data is copied to other environments such as a data cloud, "data clean room", CDP, marketing service organization, or data providers.

"We fundamentally believe that for precision, security and speed, organizations are only going to use partners that can operate entirely in their cloud, and not the other way around," said Kim Addington, Founder & CEO, Data Ramp.

Data Ramp is building out a Zero-Copy Network of best-in-class data and service providers that embrace the ability to privately exchange information with their clients without either party exchanging PII. The reception is incredible as Data Ramp conversations continue with the most prominent data and service providers in the country. And one thing is clear, the growing trend with enterprises and a mandate to retain full control of customer information is creating a real obstacle for obtaining 3rd party services.

The level of efficiencies and cost savings with all parties using 1lx is substantial. The technology works across Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud. Any participant with a cloud storage account in any of these clouds can enable the service in minutes by deploying the 1lx agent (super-thin logic) in their cloud and behind their firewall.

To learn more about the game-changing capabilities of 1lx and the Zero-Copy Network, please contact Brian Hade, Alex Snider, or Kim Addington on LinkedIn.

