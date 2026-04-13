Data Recognition Corporation and Aztec Software Announce Partnership to Deliver TABE Edge

New practice solution supports Measurable Skills Gains on the TABE® test

MINNEAPOLIS and MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) and Aztec Software today announced a new partnership to deliver TABE Edge, an aligned and targeted practice tool and study aid that supports growth on the TABE assessments.

Developed by Aztec Software, the nation's leading provider of adult education and workforce preparation solutions, and offered exclusively by DRC, TABE Edge is designed to help learners in adult education programs achieve Measurable Skills Gains in Reading, Mathematics, and Language. TABE Edge targets the same skills measured by the TABE® test, delivering thousands of practice questions that are fully aligned to the current TABE 13 &14 test blueprints.

"Partnering with Aztec was an easy decision because we share the same goal: giving adult education programs the tools to produce real, measurable learning outcomes—not just more content," said Mike Johnson, DRC's Senior National Sales Manager. "TABE Edge helps adult learners build confidence as they practice skills and prepare for testing, and it gives instructors immediate feedback on how to close skill gaps and improve TABE scores at all levels. This type of efficient, targeted feedback is essential for programs accountable to NRS, WIOA, or state performance goals."

TABE Edge is the only targeted practice solution offered in direct partnership with DRC, the creators of the TABE test.

"Aztec has built its reputation by delivering adult‑education solutions that align tightly to accountability, assessment, and learner outcomes," said Rafa Diaz Martinez, Aztec's Senior Vice President. "Our partnership with DRC allows us to work directly from the source, the designers of TABE, so the practice content programs use truly reflects the structure, rigor, and expectations of TABE 13&14. TABE Edge is not generic test preparation and it is not adapted from K–12 materials. It is deliberately designed for adult learners and the programs that serve them."

Designed for flexibility and scalability, TABE Edge is delivered inside the Aztec Learning System and supports practice and learning on any digital device. For more information on TABE Edge, visit www.tabetest.com.

About Data Recognition Corporation

DRC seeks to transform the field of assessment by providing opportunities for every learner to succeed, from PreK–12 to college and career. For decades, DRC has maintained a tradition of excellence in educational assessment publication, administration, and reporting. DRC offers assessments for the PreK–12, adult education, and licensure and certification markets, serving millions of students and educators across the U.S. and internationally.

DRC assessments have passed rigorous reviews at the state and federal level, and for nearly 60 years, TABE® has been the premiere measure of achievement used by educators, states, employers, and correctional facilities to assess the knowledge and skills of adult learners. TABE 13&14, the latest edition of TABE, is a nationwide assessment that measures the foundational skills needed to succeed in today's global workforce, post-secondary education, and in-demand careers. In addition to TABE, DRC publishes the TerraNova® national achievement assessments, the LAS Links® language proficiency assessments, and the DRC BEACON online interim assessments. For more information, visit http://www.datarecognitioncorp.com.

About Aztec Software

Founded in 1980, Aztec Software is the leading provider of adult education and high school equivalency preparation solutions in the United States. For more than four decades, Aztec has supported adult learners nationwide through academic instruction, workforce readiness, and certification‑aligned learning designed specifically for adult education programs.

Developed by educators and industry experts, the Aztec Learning System provides purpose‑built instruction and assessment‑aligned practice that support learner progress from foundational skills through high school equivalency preparation, career readiness, and employability skills. Aztec's solutions are used by adult education, workforce development, and corrections‑based programs to improve learner outcomes and support accountability requirements.

Learn more at www.aztecsoftware.com.

Media Contacts:

Pam Enstad

Data Recognition Corporation

763-268-2487

[email protected]

Marcus Ripp

Aztec Software

973-975-0239

[email protected]

SOURCE Data Recognition Corporation